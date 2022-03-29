American Solar Accelerates Path to Energy Independence for North Carolina Homeowners

New industry player makes solar power cost savings accessible to more North Carolinian homes than ever before

American Solar today announced its expansion into Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Greensboro, North Carolina to help the state expedite the growth of its residential solar installations. American Solar aims to add approximately 5 megawatts (MW) of installed solar capacity, generating enough power for more than 600 residential homes in 2022. The company's 2023 goal is to add roughly 8.5MW of installed solar capacity for more than 1000 new residential solar installations in North Carolina. American Solar's proprietary Module Digital Enterprise (MDE) framework has allowed the company to quickly capture market share and demonstrate a growth rate of 150 percent quarter-over-quarter for the last four consecutive quarters. At this pace, American Solar can break into the top five solar companies by volume of homeowners transitioning to solar in North Carolina in its first year of operations in the state and the top two after its second year.





According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), North Carolina is ranked fourth in installed solar capacity nationwide, and more than seven percent of the state's electricity generation comes from utility-scale solar, compared to just over two percent nationally. However, less than three percent of residential households have moved to rooftop solar even as the state's electricity rates are approved to rise by more than five percent this year alone.

"American Solar's customers can achieve monthly payment stability and save tens of thousands of dollars. We can also help customers reduce their dependency on utility electricity, advancing North Carolina's goal to become carbon neutral by 2050," said American Solar CEO Meir Yaniv, "These combined benefits allow homeowners to secure their energy independence and protect themselves against future rate increases."

American Solar's expansion in North Carolina will help exponentially accelerate the pace of the state's residential solar energy installations. This anticipated market growth in North Carolina is enabled directly by American Solar's proprietary Modular Digital Enterprise (MDE) framework. The innovative MDE framework is a robust, scalable and fully-remote technological platform, enabling American Solar to effectively and quickly extend its reach to homeowners interested in making the switch to solar energy. In addition, the MDE framework has allowed American Solar to streamline the process of going green, making solar power accessible to more homeowners than ever before.

