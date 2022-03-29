THEOREM INC WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

International Competition Recognizes Theorem's COVID-19 Response

Chatham, NJ

--News Direct--

Theorem Inc. , a full-scale, flexible digital media and marketing services provider, was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Response by a Business Development Team category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations in 51 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry competed this year. Over 150 worldwide professionals in eight specialized judging committees determined the winners. The competition included more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

Founded in 2002, by CEO Jay Kulkarni, Theorem provides end-to-end agile digital marketing services for some of the world's leading brands. Its unique approach is pioneering the future of full-service, flexible marketing solutions. Last year, the company launched its Theorem Cares initiative as an ongoing strategy to support its global employees and make a positive global impact. From improving vaccine accessibility in India to implementing a business continuity plan with employee wellness as the focus.

The Stevie Award judges generously praised Theorem's COVID-19 efforts stating, "Theorem's vaccination initiative and transportation re-purposing for Indian employees is especially notable. We appreciate how Theorem not only served its employees, but the communities as well. All this while trying to keep business operating during the pandemic – a significant balancing act."

"Theorem is honored to be recognized for our agility and attentiveness to the individual needs of our employees and their communities across the globe," Kulkarni said. "We were able to ensure our teams and their families had the resources they needed to stay as safe and healthy as possible. I am so proud of our amazing team around the world, who deserve all the credit for this award."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

For more information about Theorem Cares, click here .

About Theorem

Founded in 2002, Theorem creates, delivers and optimizes digital marketing campaigns for some of the world's most successful brands. By offering scaled technology, media, operations, marketing, CRM, and creative solutions under one roof, Theorem can provide flexible, full-service marketing solutions to their clients. Theorem's consultancy teams and operational expertise helps brands simplify, streamline and automate complex digital tasks. This value exchange saves clients time, reduces their costs, and increases their revenue. For more information, visit www.theoreminc.net.

Contact Details

Maggie Stasko

maggie@kitehillpr.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/theorem-inc-wins-bronze-stevie-r-award-in-2022-stevie-awards-for-sales-and-customer-service-614356574

2022 News Direct Corp.