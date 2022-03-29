edatanetworks Inc. Granted USPTO Patent Utilizing Micro-Donations to Support Communities in Crisis

Edmonton, AB

edatanetworks Inc. announced the approval of patent 17/073,310 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This USPTO patent 17/073,310 extends patent 10,846,731 creating a unique Rescue, Relieve, Recover (RRR) portfolio of intellectual property that redirects merchant micro-donations to support relief efforts in times of crisis or emergency.

The unique differentiator of RRR is its ability to define campaigns that redirect merchant micro-donations to support immediate disaster relief in a giving ecosystem utilizing rich transactional data. The RRR patents relate to the utilization of tokenized transaction data with a comprehensive, high-tech digital capability creating actionable insights, key analytics, and intelligent decisions. This drives predictive capabilities from transaction data enabling the direction of merchant driven micro-donations for relief organizations.

"Rescue, Relieve, Recover is a community assistance program that seamlessly redirects merchant micro-donations towards crisis relief regionally, nationally, and globally, providing support when the need is critical. RRR donations are generated through everyday transactions at merchants within a consumer's local market, and through transactions at merchants outside their local market, nationally and globally making a measurable impact that matters." stated Terry Tietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks, trusted intermediaries and other financial services organizations.

