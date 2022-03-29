Omnichannel Engagement Is Becoming a Centerpiece of Customer Experience Strategy for Many Organizations, According to Dash Research

Growth in Omnichannel Initiatives Is Being Driven by Shift to Digital Interactions, Changing Demographics, Pandemic Impacts, and the Rise of CX as a Competitive Differentiator

Although brands have been transforming their customer experience (CX) models over the last several years, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated many organizations' plans for deploying omnichannel engagement strategies, according to a new report from Dash Research. An omnichannel strategy is a cross-channel strategy that gives a seamless and integrated experience to users across multiple channels. Unlike multichannel strategies, where each channel is managed individually, omnichannel engagement strategies streamline all customer touchpoints under a single platform, with a consistent and continuous experience for the user.

"To enable omnichannel engagement, companies must remove data silos and capture and analyze customer interactions at scale," says principal analyst Keith Kirkpatrick. "With these insights, organizations can uncover pain points, concerns, or challenges, and take action to improve omnichannel CX and drive increased customer retention and loyalty."





Kirkpatrick adds that there are five key market drivers for the growth of omnichannel engagement strategies:

Poor levels of customer support A growing shift to digital interactions Changing demographics of customers The COVID-19 impact on sales, service, and support CX as a competitive differentiator

Like any technology or approach, however, there are technical and operational barriers to complete market adoption. Dash Research's analysis indicates that the most notable barriers to adopting and incorporating an omnichannel engagement strategy within the enterprise are:

Technical challenges with implementing disparate software and workflow processes A lack of an agreed-upon and supported omnichannel vision Training and personnel issues Privacy issues

Dash Research's report, "Omnichannel Customer Engagement", examines the market issues, drivers, and barriers for the use of platforms, software applications, and services that enable the deployment of omnichannel engagement strategies for CX. Several case studies illustrating the various ways omnichannel engagement is being used by end users are included in the report, along with best practices, software selection criteria, and recommendations for deploying omnichannel engagement strategies. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the firm's website.

