JF Virgin Islands Real Estate and Christie's International Real Estate Merge to Launch Christie's International Real Estate | the Saints

JF Virgin Islands Real Estate and Christie's International Real Estate today announced their partnership to offer the most exclusive listings in the Virgin Islands. Now known as Christie's International Real Estate | the Saints, the brokerage is at the forefront of digital and international real estate trends, offering clients unparalleled service, connectivity, and access to the international real estate market. JF Real Estate, formerly Briggs and Bailey Real Estate D/B/A John Foster Real Estate, has provided clients with cutting-edge service on all three U.S. Virgin Islands for the last 50 years. Christie's International Real Estate | the Saints is a member of the Island Living Collective, a real estate holding company that represents some of the most respected and sought-after real estate brokerages in the Caribbean, including Sea Glass Properties on St. Thomas and St. Croix, as well as Islandia Real Estate and Holiday Homes of St. John. By combining their unique areas of expertise, the Island Living Collective is comprised of agents with an unparalleled commitment to providing the ultimate extraordinary island lifestyle alongside a peaceful, welcoming U.S. Virgin Island community.





For those interested in real estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands or to learn more, visit Christie's International Real Estate | the Saints' website at USVIRealEstate.com , or visit its office located at 611 Estate Nazareth, St. Thomas.

About Island Living Collective

Nestled in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Island Living Collective represents some of the most respected and sought-after real estate brokerages in the Caribbean, including Sea Glass Properties, Islandia Real Estate, Holiday Homes St. John, and JF Real Estate.By combining their unique areas of expertise, the Island Living Collective is made up of agents with an unparalleled commitment to providing the ultimate in extraordinary island lifestyle alongside a peaceful, welcoming Virgin Island community.

