Lifetime Achievement recipient announced at Van Line Summit & Awards Gala Wheaton World Wide Moving driver among best in moving industry

INDIANAPOLIS

--News Direct--

Wheaton World Wide Moving held its third annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala on Thursday, March 3, during which Wheaton Vice President of Operations Ron Borkowski announced Martin "Marty" Sopko as the winner of the van line's 2022 Lifetime Achievement award.

Growing up in the household goods moving business around his father taught Sopko to employ discipline and strive for excellence during every move. He has driven for Wheaton since 1970 via his family's business, Sopko Moving & Storage of Mannville, N.J., which has been an interstate agent for Wheaton since 1957.

"You won't find this gentleman boasting on himself," Borkowski said. "That's not his style. He has that unassuming, helpful personality that customers love."

For fifty-plus years, Wheaton customers have been the benefactors of Sopko's steady, superior service.

"My goal is simple," Sopko said. "Always do the best I can to ensure we end up with a happy customer. Keep them coming back."

That mindset has earned him countless Wheaton Driver of the Month awards in addition to being named Wheaton's Driver of the Year in 2004. Sopko has moved countless VIPs for Johnson & Johnson, including a former CEO three times.

His hard work and quality service over the many years have no doubt earned Wheaton untold repeat and referral customers. He is a valuable member of the Wheaton team and is highly deserving of the Lifetime Achievement award.





About Wheaton World Wide Moving

The Wheaton Group is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States military is one of the company's largest customers. The van line is partner to 400 Wheaton, Bekins, Stevens, Arpin and Clark & Reid agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com/why-bekins/partners.

###

Contact Details

Jaymie Shook

+1 317-518-1059

jaymie_shook@wvlcorp.com

Company Website

https://www.wheatonworldwide.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/lifetime-achievement-recipient-announced-at-van-line-summit-and-awards-gala-wheaton-world-wide-moving-driver-among-best-in-moving-industry-856972132

2022 News Direct Corp.