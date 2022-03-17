Yolo Transfer Awarded Agent of the Year

Stevens Worldwide Van Lines agent among best in moving industry

Indianapolis, IN

--News Direct--

Yolo Transfer of Woodland, Calif., was awarded 2021 Stevens Worldwide Van Lines Agent of the Year Thursday, March 3 at Stevens Worldwide's third annual Van Line Summit & Awards Gala. The award is given to the top interstate agent for Stevens Worldwide Van Lines that exemplifies putting customers first and the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.

Owner/President Josh Tracy acquired Yolo Transfer in 2011, and the company joined Stevens in 2016. The Wheaton Group acquired Stevens Worldwide Van Lines in 2019, with Yolo Transfer continuing to act as a Stevens agent. In 2022, the van line has transitioned the California moving company to become an agent for another of its brands, Bekins Van Lines, so Yolo has the privilege of being the final Stevens Agent of the Year in the van line's history.

"Yolo Transfer has been a terrific partner to our van line network," said Mark Kirschner, CEO of The Wheaton Group. "The agency consistently provides a great customer experience the whole way through the moving process, which is why we're proud to call Yolo Transfer our 2021 agent of the year."

Yolo Transfer earned the Agent of the Month distinction in June 2021, the agency's third Agent of the Month award. Other recent awards include the 2021 Spire award, the 2021 Bronze Hauling award and the 2021 Bronze Sales award.

The Yolo Transfer team can be reached online at www.yolotransfermovingandstorage.com, via phone at (530) 668-1007 or in person at 524 Main St., Suite 207, Woodland, CA 95695.





About Stevens Worldwide Van Lines

The Wheaton Group is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. The van line owns five household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines, Stevens Worldwide Van Lines, Arpin Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., through its brands Wheaton offers private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States military is one of the company's largest customers. The van line is partner to 400 Wheaton, Bekins, Stevens, Arpin and Clark & Reid agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.stevensworldwide.com/why-stevens/partners.

Contact Details

Stevens Worldwide Van Lines

Jaymie Shook

+1 317-518-1059

jaymie_shook@wvlcorp.com

Company Website

https://www.stevensworldwide.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/yolo-transfer-awarded-agent-of-the-year-211837511

2022 News Direct Corp.