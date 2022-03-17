 Skip to main content

Intersure and UnisonSteadfast Announce International Partnership Alliance

News Direct  
March 17, 2022 11:00am   Comments
Strategic alliance to create high-quality global risk and insurance solutions

Denver

--News Direct--

Intersure, Ltd., a North American-based, member-driven Premier Peer Network representing over $9B in written premium and over 4,500 employees, announced today that it has entered into a Partnership Alliance with UnisonSteadfast, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. UnisonSteadfast is the largest network of independent insurance brokerages worldwide, representing over 2,000 offices in over 140 countries and more than $40B in premium. The partnership is a natural extension of the organizations' shared core values of transparency and partnership and creates a global footprint, setting the stage for future growth.

"Our member-based organizations emphasize a client-first mentality and share a core set of values and vision," said Intersure Executive Director, Ruth Manka. "As we embrace the benefits and opportunities of a global alliance, we sought out a strategic partnership with a like-minded organization whose members share the same passion for independence and a commitment to the highest quality standards of client solutions. We look forward to a successful exchange of business opportunities and expanded partnership possibilities as we grow together."

"Our partnership with Intersure has strengthened our opportunities within North American outlets and retains our high-quality standards of professionalism in our global community," said UnisonSteadfast President & CEO, Wolfgang Mercier. "In partnering with Intersure, we can expand into new areas and associated risks for our mutual clients – united by common goals, philosophy and business ethics."

