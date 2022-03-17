COLOR FACTORY UNVEILS ARTIST LINEUP FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED CHICAGO LOCATION

Opening this Spring, Color Factory Chicago will feature immersive installations from an amazing roster of international, national, and local artists.

CHICAGO

The interactive art museum, Color Factory, has announced its artist partners for its Chicago flagship, their highly-anticipated third permanent installation opening later this Spring.

"This is a huge moment for us as we announce the fantastic artists we've been collaborating with on our third permanent Color Factory location. It's always so important to us that we pay homage to the history and the beauty of each city we're in, and Chicago has been no exception. Our talented artist partners have spent a lot of time studying and being inspired by the city, from its stunning architecture to its vibrant colors and communities, and they've incorporated these elements into their carefully curated exhibits. We're thrilled to celebrate this incredible group and we can't wait for everyone to see their work when we open." said Tina Malhotra, CEO of Color Factory.

Opening this June in Chicago's Willis Tower, Color Factory Chicago is set to be the largest exhibition space in the company's history and will span over 25,000 sq ft. Color Factory has partnered with artists to create more than a dozen immersive spaces that tap into all five senses - taste, touch, sight, scent, and sound. This one-of-a-kind experience brings together a stunning series of new installations created specifically for Color Factory and Chicago by this roster of renowned artists including:

Artists with local ties:

National & international artists/creative partners:

Along with the announcement of the artists' involvement, Color Factory is also teasing some of the unique experiences created for their Chicago location. These include a Chicago architecture inspired maze installation from Camille Walala, a reactive sound piece from artist Yuri Suzuki, and a site-specific iteration of Edra Soto's GRAFT series that invites people to discover Color Factory's Chicago color palette through Akilah Townsend's photos.

​​Color Factory uses the magic of color to lessen inhibition and to help people reconnect with others as well as with themselves. Their colorful art installations encourage people to let their walls down, to delight in the moment, and to take this mindset back to their everyday lives. Additional information on Color Factory can be found online at: https://colorfactory.co .

To receive further updates on Color Factory Chicago, sign up at https://colorfactory.co/chicago-signup/ .

ABOUT COLOR FACTORY

Color Factory is an interactive art museum that invites visitors to experience the joy of color through multi-sensory installations, immersive rooms, and carefully curated moments. In each of our locations, Color Factory collaborates with artists, art institutions, nonprofits, and brand partners to bring more art and color to the world. At the core of Color Factory's mission and work are our partner artists. These creatives, designers, and makers tell their unique stories through site-specific exhibits created just for Color Factory. Our experiences are thoughtfully designed to awaken natural curiosity and encourage uninhibited play. Every hue is hand-selected and paired with a sensory experience to unleash the full power and impact of color. Inspired by the cities that we call home, we create custom palettes for each of our locations and work to identify local charities and businesses to support and give back to the community. Since our 2017 launch with a temporary space in San Francisco, Color Factory has grown into a series of permanent locations in New York and Houston, with a new flagship location in Chicago this year. To learn more, visit https://www.colorfactory.co/.

