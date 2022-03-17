Providing Low-Cost Ransomware Protection to Small and Medium Businesses in Asia Pacific

SecureTasks and Comodo Security Solutions sign strategic partnership agreement

Bloomfield New Jersey, USA / Singapore, SINGAPORE

--News Direct--

SecureTasks, the world's first cybersecurity services marketplace, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with New Jersey-based Comodo Security Solutions. The agreement provides for SecureTasks to incorporate key technology and services from Comodo into their new SECURE365 offering.

The SecureTasks SECURE365 managed security service provides the most complete cybersecurity protection against ransomware for small to medium business. The SECURE365 utility model means businesses do not have to worry about managing technology or responding to cybersecurity attacks 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

By using Comodo technology SECURE365 delivers an innovative cybersecurity platform that features ground breaking isolation technology which fully neutralizes ransomware, zero-day malware, and cyber-attacks, enabling customers to protect their systems and data against even military-grade threats.

Cameron McEachern, CEO of SecureTasks said, "We are excited to integrate Comodo's unique technology into our platform."

"This partnership and the SECURE365 initiative provide enormous benefit to small and medium businesses. Together we provide 24 x 7 protection, affordable cybersecurity services, and the world's first artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity incident response platform." McEachern said.

"We are pleased to be partnering with SecureTasks in offering a comprehensive, affordable cybersecurity solution to SMBs in the APAC region," said Ken Levine, CEO of Comodo. "SECURE365 will offer organizations peace of mind in knowing that they are protected from the latest threats and ransomware attacks that can bring smaller businesses to their knees."

Both organizations plan to introduce the service capability of the SECURE365 platform in the Asia Pacific theatre in March 2022.

About SecureTasks

Based in Singapore SecureTasks delivered the world's first cybersecurity services platform bringing experts together, on-demand, with organizations that have cybersecurity requirements. SecureTasks continues to revolutionize the way cybersecurity services are being delivered with SECURE365. For more information, visit https://securetasks.com/.

About Comodo

Headquartered in Bloomfield, NJ, Comodo's mission is to help customers avoid breaches with ground breaking isolation technology that fully neutralizes ransomware, zero-day malware, and cyber-attacks that other security providers can't do. We deliver active breach prevention with patented auto containment technology. Our Unified Endpoint integrates this technology with critical components like our highly rated advanced endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, and endpoint management to offer a single cloud-accessible Active Breach Protection solution. Comodo's SOC-as-a-Service team makes the solution a frictionless, high-security implementation. For more information, visit https://www.comodo.com/.

Contact Details

Comodo

Nicole Baker

+1 613-862-4316

nicole.baker@comodo.com

Company Website

http://www.comodo.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/providing-low-cost-ransomware-protection-to-small-and-medium-businesses-in-asia-pacific-629869701

2022 News Direct Corp.