Simpay Taps Industry Veteran to Lead Payroll Sales Channel

Trevose, PA

Simpay, a full-service payments, payroll, and POS provider, appoints William Ford to head its Payroll & HR sales channel.

"Our mission has always been to offer our business clients a product suite that truly makes their outsourced business solutions simple, transparent, and affordable", said Lazaros Kalemis, Simpay's Founder and CEO. "Simpay has been providing payroll & HR services to our clients for several years now and we know employee management is complex, and a source of frustration for most small and medium sized businesses. Will is a veteran of the payroll & HR space and understands how to develop a best in class HCM program. He's the right person, in the right seat, doing the right job and I'm thrilled he's here."

In his role as VP of Payroll Sales, Mr Ford is directly responsible for building and leading a national sales team focused on Payroll & HR services, while integrating this across all sales channels and partnerships.

"I'm excited to expand our HCM offering and bring Simpay's industry-leading solutions to our clients. Small, medium and enterprise businesses need an end-to-end solution to manage their human resources, payroll, and employee benefits.", commented William Ford. "My team and I are committed to helping businesses across North America manage their HCM needs, so they can get back to doing what they do best - growing their businesses."





About Simpay:

Simpay, a Trevose, PA-based company, provides payment acceptance, employee management solutions, POS systems, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to quality and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

To learn more, visit simpay.net

https://www.simpay.net/

