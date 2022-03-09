DSI's Westbury® Aluminum Railing is a Superior Choice for Decks and Porches

Bremen, IN

Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI) manufactures a variety of building products highlighted by its Westbury® brand of Aluminum Railing. DSI was founded in 1983 and has focused on the development of innovative building products. DSI's entry into the aluminum railing business began in 2008. Today, the Westbury Aluminum Railing brand is the North American industry leader in the aluminum railing product category.





Westbury® Aluminum Railing is the perfect railing system to enhance any deck or porch where wood, composite or PVC deck boards are used. Westbury® railing offers important advantages over other railing materials including durability, low maintenance and ease of installation and distinctive appearance. DSI's proprietary 10 step powder coating process provides a long-lasting finish that is highly resistant to the elements.

The Westbury® Aluminum Railing product line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable®, vertical cable railing and Veranda glass railing systems are designed to offer unobstructed views. Tuscany, Riviera, and Montego railing designs provide distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For those who wish to have the benefits of aluminum railing but want screened in spaces, Screenrail presents another option. Westbury® railing systems are available in an industry leading 12 standard colors with the option to obtain custom colors through special order. Both smooth and textured surfaces are available. Westbury® Aluminum Railing is available at many lumberyards and home centers throughout the U.S. All Westbury railing systems are covered by DSI's Aluminum Lifetime Limited Warranty.





For more information about the wide array of designs and styles of Westbury® Aluminum Railing please visit westburyrailing.com.

About Digger Specialties, Inc.

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. For information about the DSI collection of products, visit diggerspecialties.com .

