Innersense Organic Beauty Launches I Create Shine

Award-winning clean beauty brand, Innersense Organic Beauty, is expanding their hair care line with I Create Shine, a new luxurious glossing serum. This silicone-free shine oil is formulated to work on all hair types.

Crafted with a lightweight blend of cold-pressed plant extracts, this luxe formula flash-absorbs into strands, radiating shine from beneath the hair's surface. Smoothing macadamia and cranberry seed oils seal in glossy moisture while shutting out frizz, while antioxidant-rich sunflower and sesame oils shield against damage. Lotus flower provides antioxidant properties to smooth and gloss hair, and the light fragrance promotes relaxation and serenity.

I Create Shine is vegan, gluten free, cruelty free and made with organic ingredients. The product is dispensed from a recyclable glass dropper bottle that is housed in a 100% PCR recyclable unit carton. Innersense Organic Beauty is both Plastic and Carbon Neutral and offsets all of their plastic usage as well as carbon emissions.

"Developing products that are essential for hair health is important to us, and we are excited to announce our first new product launch of the year," says Greg Starkman, Co-Founder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "It took us 3 years to create this lightweight, silicone-free formula that utilizes only plant oils to nourish and protect all hair types and textures."

I Create Shine (50 ml) retails for $40 and is available at innersensebeauty.com.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, retailers and consumers. The clean hair care brand's products include shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrub, styling and treatment products for all hair types. For more information, visit innersensebeauty.com.

