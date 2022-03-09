Web3 Community Platform Metasky brings in US$ 1.8 million led by Sequoia Capital India, Woodstock Fund

Singapore

Metasky , a platform aimed at the intersection of Web3 and the creator economy, has raised US $1.8 million in a pre-seed token sale round led by Sequoia Capital India and Woodstock Fund. Metasky positions itself as a bridge to Web3 - working with influencers, creators, and brands closely to form a Web3 strategy for their followers with the help of its user-friendly tools for buying, storing, and using NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Web3 is a set of technologies that give ownership of digital assets and data straight to end users. Ownership is given in the form of NFTs and Crypto Tokens. This new approach gives communities the same power that large centralised companies like Google and Facebook have long monopolised - opening avenues for new business models that are far more creator friendly. Metasky's platform aims to convert people from being mere social media followers into engaged members of a brand's digital world.





Metasky is launching a user-friendly Web3 Wallet that democratises access to the decentralised world by making it easy for anybody to buy and securely hold Crypto Assets (NFTs and crypto tokens). Metasky's Wallet can seamlessly integrate inside any existing website or application, converting any existing app to a Web3 app. These assets can then be used to provide exclusive benefits to token holders. These benefits range from unlockable digital content of your favourite creators, exclusive chat rooms and live streams, to backstage access into their offline events.





Commenting on the fundraise, Ankit Arora Co-Founder at Metasky said, "Metasky itself is organised as a decentralised community. It is the most efficient way of aligning a group of people towards a shared goal. We want to walk the talk that decentralisation is important, but it is a means to an end. Concepts like NFTs only make sense if they are accompanied with a strong set of utilities, a passionate community, and real governance rights. We are building Web3 tools to serve this purpose."

Metasky was founded in 2021 by Ankit Arora and Prakhar Sharma to elevate NFTs from just images into objects that are alive and packed with exclusive benefits. "Ankit and Prakhar are accomplished company builders, and we are excited to work alongside them as they create a holistic platform for NFT communities." Shailesh Lakhani, MD, Sequoia India.

Metasky recently launched its first community led project called "Tanukibles" - a play-to-earn game which has started its journey as an NFT collection. Tanukis are animals native to Japan, deeply embedded in Japanese mythology. Anyone can be a part of the production team of Tanukibles by getting one of 9999 limited edition Tanukis. Some Tanukis are rewarded to community participants on merit, others are scheduled to be up for public sale in April.

Metasky aims to be a bridge to Web3 for influencers, creators, and brands by working with them closely to form a Web3 strategy for their followers. With the help of its user-friendly tools for buying, storing, and using NFTs, Metasky democratises access to the decentralised world. Metasky Wallet can seamlessly integrate inside any website or application, converting any existing app to a Web3 app and enables brands to provide exclusive benefits to token holders. Benefits range from unlockable digital content, exclusive chat rooms and live streams, to backstage access into offline events.

IndiaSequoia helps daring founders build legendary companies, from idea to IPO and beyond. Sequoia India operates in Southeast Asia and India where we actively partner with founders from a wide range of companies, across categories, including BYJUs, Carousell, Druva, Gojek, OYO Rooms, Tokopedia, Truecaller, Zilingo, Zomato and more. We spur founders to push the boundaries of what's possible. In partnering with Sequoia, startups benefit from nearly 50 years of tribal knowledge and lessons learned working with companies like Airbnb, Alibaba, Apple, Dropbox, Google, LinkedIn and Stripe early on. From the beginning, universities, endowments and other non-profits have been the backbone of our investor base, which means founders' accomplishments make a meaningful difference. For more information on Sequoia's work in India and SE Asia, visit - https://india.sequoiacap.com/

