FRX Polymers' Nofia® Flame Retardants Earn Globally Recognized GreenScreen Accreditation

Three FRX Products are Granted Highest Environmental Ranking for Electronic Devices

Boston, MA

--News Direct--

FRX Polymers ("FRX," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company's polymeric phosphorus-based flame retardants Nofia® CO3000, CO4000 and Nofia CO6000 have been granted a GreenScreen Benchmark™ 3 score, one of the industry's highest green non-toxic indicators of ESG compliance. GreenScreen is one of the most broadly recognized methods of comparative benchmarking chemical toxicity in the chemical industry.

This certification comes at an opportune time as it complements a series of recent actions taken by the European Union, as part of its Eco-design regulation, and by the State of New York, which bans the use of all brominated flame retardants in consumer electronic displays such as TVs and monitors. Nofia polymeric flame retardants uniquely offer the assurance of the coveted GreenScreen 3 Benchmark score, without compromising fire safety while simultaneously achieving exceptional and often superior physical properties.

Marc Lebel, Chief Executive Officer of FRX commented, "The new EU and US legislation will cause an industry-wide transformation to green flame retardant formulations in consumer products and will quickly materialize into significant demand for non-brominated fire retardants, especially polymeric solutions like Nofia®. We are already seeing compliance with this initiative being both pushed by national consumer electronics retailers in the US and responded to by leading OEM manufacturers throughout the world. This is just the start of an important shift away from hazardous flame retardants into solutions that offer the same flame retardant efficacy, without the health and environmental liabilities."

GreenScreen is well recognized across the global electronics supply chain, being referenced and relied upon by many green NGOs and major OEMs, with Hewlett Packard being one of the earliest adopters. FRX management believes that this Green Screen's accreditation is further validation of the human health and environmental credentials of the Nofia® range of halogen-free, polymeric flame retardants. These copolymer grades of Nofia® join the other homopolymer grades of Nofia® flame retardants previously granted a GreenScreen Benchmark 3, suitable for the most demanding high flow, molding and/or sheet extrusion applications.

FRX's current commercial production of Nofia® flame retardants are already serving major OEMs around the world and the Company plans to further expand capacity to meet growing demand. The Company is actively selling its products to important industry leaders such as Polymer Compounders Ltd., who recently launched Notoxicom®, a product based on Nofia® flame retardants targeting plastics flame retarded with brominated flame retardants in electronic and medical device applications, including electronic displays, as well as the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery market.

For more information on this product please visit: https://polymer-compounders.com/en/notoxicom-product-family/

For more information on FRX, visit https://www.frxpolymers.com.

About FRX Polymers and NOFIA®:

FRX is a global manufacturing company, producing a family of environmentally sustainable flame-retardant products that serve several large markets spanning electronics, automotive, electric vehicles (EV) and medical devices. FRX is led by a team of highly experienced business and technical professionals and is positioned to be a leader in the rapidly growing flame retardant plastics and additives market.

Nofia® is a registered trademark of FRX. Nofia® products are manufactured at its manufacturing facility on the Port of Antwerp Belgium, one of the world's largest chemical producing clusters. Nofia Polyphosphonates are produced using sustainable green chemistry principles such as a solvent-free production process, no waste by-products, and near 100% atom efficiency. FRX's portfolio includes an extensive patent estate. FRX has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the EPA's Environmental Merit Award, the Belgium Business Award for the Environment, and the Flanders Investment of the Year Award. FRX has also been recognized six times on the Global Cleantech 100 list.

About Polymer Compounders Limited:

Polymer Compounders is a thermoplastic manufacturing company based in the UK producing a range of compounds based on ABS, ASA, Polycarbonate, PC/ABS and PC/ASA alloys. The versatile manufacturing plant provides many custom engineered materials into markets such as automotive, medical and fire & safety. In addition, PCL offers rapid colour-matching, outstanding technical support and some of the shortest lead-times in the industry.

Recognizing the need for less toxic flame retardant materials, Polymer Compounders have recently launched their Notoxicom® range of FR PC/ABS and FR PC/ASA materials, based on Nofia® Polyphosphonates, that truly offers a greener alternative without compromise.

For more information on Polymer Compounders, visit: https://polymer-compounders.com/

Contact Details

FRX Polymers

Mike Goode

+1 978-244-9500

mgoode@frxpolymers.com

Investor Relations

Graham Farrell

+1 416-842-9003

ir@frxpolymers.com

Media Inquiries

Joseph Grande

+1 413-684-2463

joe@jgrandecommunications.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/frx-polymers-nofia-r-flame-retardants-earn-globally-recognized-greenscreen-accreditation-244103119

2022 News Direct Corp.