My Code and El Salvador Digital Media Leader America Interactiva Extend Exclusive Partnership for 2022

My Code , the digital media company that enables brands, agencies, publishers and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences, today announces the extension of its exclusive partnership with America Interactiva, the leading multimedia company in El Salvador. The continued partnership will provide My Code clients, including brands and advertisers, access to the company's leading media properties, including Elsalvador.com, the country's first and leading digital news publication.

America Interactiva is a digital pioneer in El Salvador and uses technology to provide audiences with relevant content on important issues. The two companies first announced their exclusive partnership in June, 2021 following America Interactivas' search for a partner that was able to monetize all of its products under one roof, instead of having to work with multiple providers. Since then, My Code has represented 100% of America Interactiva's inventory in the United States and helped the company scale its digital efforts to engage the U.S. market.

"We're excited to extend this valued partnership into 2022 in order to continue helping America Interactiva reach their expansion goals in the U.S., and provide our brands and advertisers with direct access to the growing Salvadoran market," says Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development for My Code.

The partnership supports My Code's goal of allowing advertisers to easily invest in minority-owned and led publishers. My Code clients focused on targeting Hispanic audiences will be able to continue engaging with America Interactiva's U.S. based Spanish-speaking audiences using My Code's premium products, such as display, rich media, video, mobile, native, social/digital channels, and creative services.

"Our partnership with My Code thus far has allowed us to directly connect with Hispanic audiences across the channels that resonate most with them," says Hector Vandeveire, Sales and Marketing Director for America Interactiva. "We've been able to utilize all of My Code's product offerings to build impactful, authentic content and creative assets to accurately engage these consumers."

My Code's growing roster of Hispanic-focused media partners helps further solidify the company as the leader in multicultural digital media. The partnerships allow brands to maximize the impact of their campaigns by leveraging proprietary first-party data that these publishers have to offer so they may identify and target specific audience segments accordingly.

My Code is a digital media company that enables brands, agencies, publishers, and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes, My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, and AAPI consumers with unmatched authenticity. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. Having evolved from its Hispanic-centric origins, My Code is now a robust, minority-dominant organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences it represents. Its purpose-driven media marketplace allows advertisers to easily invest in minority-owned and led publishers, creators, and producers. Today, My Code's employee base is 85% multicultural, 70% Hispanic/Latinx, and 50% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

America Interactiva are digital pioneers in El Salvador. The company was founded in 1995 and launched the the first digital media company in El Salvador, ElSalvador.com

