GROUNDWORK BIOAG NAMED THIRD MOST INNOVATIVE FOOD COMPANY IN THE WORLD BY FAST COMPANY

Groundwork BioAg® has been selected by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Food Companies for 2022. The bioagriculture company was recognized for tackling grand challenges facing humankind today: food security, soil health and climate change.

Groundwork BioAg ensures farmers have access to its cost-effective mycorrhizal inoculants that increase yield while reducing the use of phosphorus, protecting against drought and permanently sequestering carbon. The company's Rootella® product line sets the standard for quality, concentration and predictability through its mass production technology innovation. This translates to greater in-field performance to help farmers grow more productive and resilient crops.

"We are honored to stand with this prestigious group of companies recognized by Fast Company for innovation that is transforming the world today," said Dr. Yossi Kofman, CEO and Co-Founder, Groundwork BioAg. "As commercial agriculture reconciles societal shifts and climate change realities, the industry is adopting more regenerative practices that reduce farmers' dependence on toxic and expensive chemical fertilizers. For the health of our planet and all who live here, we remain committed to restoring the world's soils with the mainstream application of mycorrhizae – the Queen of Biologicals."

Applied on more than one million acres in 2021, Groundwork BioAg accelerated global production and expanded product formulations and application methods. Previously, the biotechnology and manufacturing processes were too complex and costly to produce a highly effective and affordable inoculant for mainstream agriculture.

"The industrial agriculture revolution only took society so far and its potential has been exhausted. Groundwork BioAg's innovations are at the epicenter of the next agricultural revolution — the bioagricultural revolution — and it will grow, as healthy plants do, from soil rich in mycorrhizae," said Kofman.

As part of its annual process, Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the global economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online and on newsstands beginning March 15.

About Groundwork BioAg

Groundwork BioAg, a global bioagriculture company, leverages the natural power of mycorrhizal fungi to improve the productivity, sustainability and profitability of mainstream agriculture and expand regenerative agriculture practices. Groundwork BioAg is the first to use innovative techniques to solve challenges inherent in high-volume mycorrhizal inoculant production. We will not rest until every hectare of arable land is protected by mycorrhizae and every farmer benefits from higher crop yields while preserving our soils. For more information, visit www.groundworkbioag.com.

