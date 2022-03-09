MyYogaTeacher Launches Official 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training Program Online

Yoga Alliance-accredited program taught by highly-skilled, authentic, India-based instructors features yoga history, theory, anatomy, asana practice, meditation, and a 14-day free trial period

MyYogaTeacher announces the launch of a 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training (YTT) program, which will be offered three times each year, and features live instruction by a group of highly-skilled, certified, India-based and -trained instructors. Unlike the self-paced, pre-recorded, video-based packages sold online, which offer digital materials, videos, and only a handful of live sessions led by an instructor, MyYogaTeacher's courses are 100% live, taking place daily over a period of 95+ days. MyYogaTeacher was named one of "The 6 Best Online Yoga Classes of 2022" by Byrdie .

"Our students have a wide range of reasons for pursuing teacher training," says Jitendra Gupta, the Indian-born CEO of MyYogaTeacher, who co-founded the company with Mexican-American entrepreneur Will Allen, after pursuing yoga to improve his personal physical and mental well-being. "Some definitely have a desire to teach yoga, but others simply want to improve their practice and challenge themselves a bit further by expanding their yogic knowledge and taking their physical practice to the next level." The program is open to students of all levels.

The Yoga Alliance-certified teacher training program features 6 highly-qualified MyYogaTeacher instructors, and is led by Rohan Shroff , who earned a Masters in Science in Yoga from SVYASA University in Bangalore and has over 1300 hours of yoga teacher training from well-known and respected institutions in India. Rohan has graduated over 500 students from online and in-person teacher training programs, including over 100 MyYogaTeacher students, and he also teaches Pranayama, Meditation, Ashtanga Vinyasa, Yoga Sutras, and Methodology, at MyYogaTeacher.

Besides live instruction on a variety of topics–yoga history, theory, anatomy and physiology–in addition to asana practice, pranayama, chanting, meditation, yoga sutras, and more, the program includes a 150-page e-book, recordings of the classes so students can return to each session and review, plus a community setting that keeps students engaged, motivated and energize. They can also live chat with instructors (Bodhi Abishek Singh, Gomati Woli, Stuti Asher, Umesh Balavaradaraju, Bharath Ram) and fellow students.

"What's great is that your investment in teacher training is nowhere close to the cost you will incur by traveling to India during our post-Covid era," says Gupta. "And we offer students a 14-day free trial so if they are not happy with the coursework, they can cancel."

The first round of this YTT program runs from March 5 to May 28, and the program will be offered 3 times each year. The next round will take place in the summer of 2022. Learn more about the program and featured instructors here .

About MyYogaTeacher

MyYogaTeacher is reconnecting yoga to its roots and sharing it through live lessons taught by the world's foremost teachers who studied yoga at India's most elite universities and schools. With over 100,000 registered U.S. students, it offers over 40 group classes daily, and provides private sessions, along with over one million minutes of live interactions each month. The Cupertino, California-based company was co-founded in 2018 by Jitendra Gupta and Will Allen. Gupta is the successful former co-founder of Punchh, who turned his struggle with burnout into a platform to help others. Allen is a former mechanical engineer who left the lucrative aerospace industry to travel the world, and pursue yoga and meditation over the past decade. MyYogaTeacher recently received $3 million in seed round funding, led by TSVC , with participation from Leonis Investissement , Weekend Fund , All Access Fund , and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments . For more information, visit MyYogaTeacher.com .

