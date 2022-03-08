CORRECTION by American Solar

Second paragraph, second sentence of release dated March 8, 2022, has been amended:

American Solar Founder and CEO Meir Yaniv recently gave a presentation on how the company's Modular Digital Enterprise™ (MDE™) framework can accelerate the pace of solar energy installations during an official session of the NGO Committee on Sustainable Development-NY (NGOCSD-NY) via a webinar titled, "UN76 Dialogue: Inclusion & Diversity Impact Change." NGOCSD-NY's official motto is "Turn Your Passions into Actions for Change." The NGOCSD-NY has Special Consultative Status with the United Nations (UN) Department of Economic & Social Affairs and has Official Association with the UN Department of Global Communications.

American Solar CEO Meir Yaniv commented: "Addressing climate challenge is at the heart of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, as well as the driving factor behind the United States' net-zero emission targets. Accelerating the pace at which green energy can be deployed in homes throughout the globe is a key component of those goals and one that the MDE framework from American Solar is proving to achieve. For the last four consecutive quarters, American Solar has grown by more than 150 percent per quarter."

American Solar is exponentially expediting the growth of the solar market and accelerating the pace of solar energy installations with its proprietary MDE framework. The framework is a robust, scalable and fully remote technology platform that reduces the overhead costs of marketing and operations, enabling American Solar to effectively lower the costs for homeowners who want to jump on the solar bandwagon. In addition, the MDE framework has allowed American Solar to streamline the process of going green, making solar power accessible to more homeowners than ever before.

American Solar is committed to achieving one goal – covering America with solar to achieve net-zero emissions targets at an accelerated pace. The company's Modular Digital Enterprise™ (MDE™) framework employs innovative management tools and advanced data-based technology to expedite and simplify the way homeowners purchase solar panels. American Solar's mission is to heal the planet while helping Americans become energy independent, free of utility monopolies, and accumulate a substantial and exponential amount of savings, year after year. The quickly growing company is positioned in the top 20 solar companies in the U.S. and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Please visit https://www.americansolar.com for more information.

