Lensbaby's Optic Swap System Welcomes Back an Old Friend

Lensbaby's Soft Focus II optic makes dreamlike images through its unique optical and mechanical design.

Lensbaby, the leader in award-winning creative effect camera lenses, is excited to announce the launch of the new and improved Soft Focus II. This long-awaited successor to the sought-after original Soft Focus optic adds a 12-blade manually adjustable internal aperture to its unique and versatile drop-in magnetic aperture system.

The 12-blade internal aperture controls the strength of the soft focus effect while Imagon-style multi-hole apertures maintain the ability to change the balance between the soft glow and the underlying detail. Three included multi-hole apertures plus a sunburst drop-in aperture open up creative possibilities far beyond lenses with just one aperture system.

Amateur photographers to full-time professionals will love the variability of the optical effect from impressionistic and full of glow to contrasty and sharp.

Founder, Craig Strong comments, "At darker apertures, this magical optic produces images with a vintage-lens feel and just a hint of glow. Then, with a turn of the aperture dial, a subtle creative effect grows into an explosion of dreamy glow around the highlights and shadows of my images. I love having the ability to quickly shift the look of my images to match my subject matter."

At the accessible price point of $179, you'll find no other lens able to render a color palette tending toward soft pastels at brighter apertures with sharp underlying detail beneath the glow; Soft Focus II makes impossible images possible.

About Lensbaby

Lensbaby creates tools that enable photographers and videographers to find their unique visual voice. For over 15 years, they have been manufacturing high-quality creative effects lenses, optics, and accessories out of their Portland, Oregon headquarters.

Lensbaby sells its products on its website as well as through a worldwide network of retailers and distributors. For more information, visit www.lensbaby.com

Product Specifications

Soft Focus II Product Specifications

Focal Length: 50mm

Primary Effect: Soft Focus

Optic Swap Compatible: Yes

Aperture Range: f/2.5 - 22 internal aperture + drop-in magnetic aperture disk compatible

Minimum Focus Distance: 380mm (15.0in) In Composer lens bodies

Maximum Focus Distance: Infinity

46mm filter threads

Format Compatibility: 35mm Full Frame; APS-C; and 4/3rds Sensors

Camera Compatibility: SLR and MIL cameras

Focus Type: Manual

Diagonal Angle of View: Full Frame: 45; APS-C (1.5x): 31°; 4/3rds: 23.5°

Angle of Tilt: Tilt is not recommended for the Soft Focus II optic

Diaphragm Blades: 12

Elements/Groups: 2 elements / 1 group

Coating: Broadband multi coated anti-reflective

Contact Details

Michael Anthony, VP Sales and Marketing, Lensbaby

+1 503-547-4949

Michael@lensbaby.com

Nicole Lisson, PR Specialist, M&P Digital Creative Agency

nicole@mcmillanphillips.com

