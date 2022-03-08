The Ethics & Compliance Initiative is Accepting Nominations for 11th Annual Carol R. Marshall Award

Prestigious award, funded by KPMG, recognizes leadership and innovation in ethics and compliance

The Ethics & Compliance Initiative (ECI), the global non-profit organization that empowers organizations to build and sustain cultures of integrity, has opened the nomination process to the public for the 11th Annual Carol R. Marshall Award for Innovation in Corporate Ethics. Each year, the prestigious Marshall Award is presented to an ethics and compliance practitioner whose achievements exemplify the leadership and innovative practices modeled by the late ECI Fellows Chair Carol R. Marshall.

Nominations will be accepted through March 21 and will be reviewed by an independent committee of practitioners who represent the ethics and compliance industry. The 2022 Carol R. Marshall Award recipient will be announced during ECI's IMPACT 2022 Conference, which is set for April 19-21, 2022.

The annual award is given to an individual who:

- Serves (or who has served) as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer or the equivalent in a business or government organization and is currently employed within that organization.

- Demonstrates (or has demonstrated) innovation in:

Establishing an ethics and compliance program;

Building on an existing program; and/or

Advancing the ethics and compliance field.

- Provides a role model for emerging leaders in ethics and compliance.

ECI is the leading provider of independent research about workplace integrity, ethical standards and compliance practices. Every year, through this award program, the organization remembers and honors Carol R. Marshall for her innovative approach to applying ethics and compliance programs and her countless hours of service to non-profit organizations in the industry.

The funding provided by KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, is part of a multi-year commitment to support ECI and the Marshall Award.

Nomination forms are available here.

For more information about the award and past winners, visit www.ethics.org/carol-r-marshall-award-nomination/.

Established in 1922, the Ethics & Compliance Initiative™ (ECI™) comprises the two oldest nonprofits in the ethics & compliance industry: the Ethics Resource Center® (d.b.a. the Ethics Research Center) and the Ethics & Compliance Officer Association (d.b.a. the Ethics & Compliance Association). Through its research, ECI identifies the practices that improve ethics & compliance program effectiveness and build institutional culture strength. As an association, ECI brings together ethics & compliance professionals and academics from all over the world to share techniques, resources and exciting new ideas. ECI also has an established track record of providing support to organizations seeking to transform their cultures, often in the wake of significant challenges with noncompliance.

