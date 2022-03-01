NFT.NYC Returns to Times Square in 2022 for 4th Annual NFT Industry Event

The Leading Non-Fungible Token Event Brings Together the NFT Community of Enterprise and Consumer Brands, Blockchain Developers, Gamers, Artists, Investors and Fans for its 4th Year.

NFT.NYC, the Leading Non-Fungible Token Event returns to Times Square on June 20-23 , 2022 for its 4th consecutive year.

"NFT.NYC is the Superbowl of the NFT space" - Jessica Williams , Coinbase

Jodee Rich , NFT.NYC Co-founder, spoke about the growth of the event. "Our mission is to give the community a voice," said Rich. "NFT.NYC has experienced exponential growth and we're looking forward to our biggest event to date."

Today, the second round of speakers was announced: NFT.NYC/Speakers . Total speakers approved to date is now 760. Over 1,000 speakers will be approved.

"This feels like the early SXSW Days" - GaryVee





"Having the Boson Protocol logo splashed across Times Square during NFT.NYC attracted partners across the globe" - Justin Banon , Boson Protocol

Steven Dolcemaschio of Ledger believes "NFT.NYC is the new CES for NFTs".

NFT.NYC is attracting the ecosystem's top projects, presenting new ideas, technologies and launching initiatives to its thousands of attendees.

Title sponsors for NFT.NYC 2022 are eco-friendly blockchain network, Polygon and NFT checkout platform MoonPay .

Sandeep Nailwal , Co-Founder of Polygon, further emphasizes this and underscores the shared values that are core to both Polygon and NFT.NYC. "We believe in the synergy between Polygon and the goals of NFT.NYC. The event brings together the entire community of creators, devs, and entrepreneurs building the NFT ecosystem. We are here to support the community that will create the best solutions with a new technology we believe will eventually be used ubiquitously."

"MoonPay aims to empower the creator economy by providing easier access to NFTs," says MoonPay co-founder and CEO Ivan Soto-Wright . "NFT.NYC, the flagship event for the NFT community, is bar none the best way to connect with people and brands who want to harness the power of this incredible new technology, and ultimately give ownership back to creators."

TIME called NFT.NYC 2021 "The First Major NFT Conference".

NFT.NYC 2022 is expecting to put 1,000 speakers on stage, providing insights and use cases from startups, brands, and world-class enterprises.

The 2021 event saw over 200 parties, galleries, meetups and other satellite events hosted during the week. Hosts of such events during NFT.NYC 2022 are encouraged to include their satellite events on the NFT.NYC website.

Tickets can be purchased with fiat and cryptocurrency. Attendees are encouraged to purchase early as last year's event sold out with 5,600 participants and over 3,000 on the waitlist.

Visitors to NFT.NYC 2022 are able to take advantage of an exclusive offer for accommodations at the Marriott Marquis Times Square.

About NFT.NYC

Since its inaugural conference in February 2019, NFT.NYC events have hosted thousands of attendees, hundreds of leading speakers and the best projects in the Non-Fungible Token ecosystem.

NFT.NYC's Values:

1. GIVE THE COMMUNITY A VOICE

Put as many speakers on stage as possible to provide the community with a voice.

2. CONNECTION

Bring people together who are working on like projects

3. PROSELYTIZE

Educate the global community about the value of NFTs

Follow NFT.NYC on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nft_nyc

