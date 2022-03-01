The Kohlbecker Brothers are leading Industrial Architecture into the Digital Age

Celebrating their 90th Anniversary, Kohlbecker launches "Digital Twin" to increase Project Efficiency by 20% and aiming for a Carbon Neutral Footprint

Berlin, Germany

--News Direct--

In 2022, Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH is celebrating 90 years of leading in Industrial Architecture and pushing boundaries in digitizing the industry. Making use of cutting-edge technology, the company has become Europe's leading general planner and emphasizes on sustainability while working towards a carbon neutral footprint.

Ever since the company was founded by Karl Kohlbecker in 1930, three generations of Kohlbecker men have dedicated themselves to be responsible for countless automotive structures on a global scale. Their reputation has brought them costumers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, Jaguar Landrover, Magna Steyr, and HK Motors.

Kohlbecker Gesamtplan has not only worked for clients from the automotive industry, but the company has also contracted with HARIBO, the Jumeirah Group, the Sochi Winter Olympics as well as rebuilding Berlins iconic "Potsdamer Platz.





Of course, as decades past, there was an intrinsic need to adapt, modify, innovate and finally revolutionizing the way architects work to keep the company's edge over their competitors. Together, the charismatic duo is guiding their ninety-year-old family business into a bright future of sustainable, responsible, and digitized practices.

Kohlbecker has quickly become one of Europe's leading general planners having built its success by pushing digital capabilities. Kohlbecker's reputation has seen it win ambitious, complex projects for manufacturing and production factories. Kohlbecker remains family-run with its lead principals, tech-savvy brothers Matthias and Florian, heavily invested in integrating technology – from AI and VR to robotics – into its core service offering. The architecture and engineering market is now heavily driven by technological advancements due to increasing project complexity. Digital tools, from machine learning to fabrication technologies; artificial intelligence to Big Data have become increasingly ubiquitous and pervasive within architecture.





In midst of a global pandemic changing the rules and necessities of how social and business practices are executed, Kohlbecker has launched AVAT AR, their proprietary tech Platform which aims to increase project efficiency by 20%. AVAT AR acts as a "Digital Twin" for clients and project managers at Kohlbecker to virtually interface throughout the planning and management of any given construction project.

Kohlbecker's practices have proven to generate significant productivity increases, as well as potential cost savings. Kohlbecker's AVAT AR technology has been used in large scale redevelopment projects with clients including a recent Project for German car manufacturer Audi in Asia.

"Not only was travel largely impossible due to the pandemic, it was also made unnecessary by our digital way of working," shares Florian Kohlbecker. "This made it possible to orchestrate a global team and a high-performance project without any face-to-face meetings. In the first 13 weeks of the undertaking, more than 251,000 miles of business travel were saved, thus preventing 110 tons of CO2 emissions (the equivalent of more than 115 soccer fields of forest being saved), which would have required 35,000 trees to absorb in the same period. This led to the over $300k being saved as well."

The company will be showcasing AVAT AR at the Expo 2020 Dubai, with Florian Kohlbecker being on stage to run through facts and how technology might just be the answer to saving the planet.

Today, Kohlbecker is well on track with a yearly revenue of over USD 30M. It's lead principals Matthias and Florian Kohlbecker have successfully led the business to exceptional growth, including year-on-year growth for the past three years despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact Details

Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH

Bilal Mahmood

+44 7714 007257

b.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com

Company Website

https://kohlbecker.de/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-kohlbecker-brothers-are-leading-industrial-architecture-into-the-digital-age-273123594

2022 News Direct Corp.