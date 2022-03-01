The Outset Brings a New Beginning to Skincare

Five Years in the Making, Scarlett Johansson Launches Consciously Clean Skincare Essentials Focused on Preserving Skin for the Future

Today, globally recognized actor Scarlett Johansson and her co-founder, entrepreneur, and beauty/fashion executive Kate Foster Lengyel, announced the highly anticipated US launch of The Outset, a modern collection of consciously clean, minimalist skincare essentials free from trends, harsh ingredients, and gender/age stereotypes. Anchored in purpose, The Outset celebrates The Start of You™ from product to mission, an ethos of optimism and empowerment also woven into philanthropic efforts that foster new beginnings for people and the planet.

After years of serving as the face of several luxury beauty brands, Johansson made the conscious decision to step back from endorsements and immerse herself in the business of beauty with the ultimate goal of developing her own brand that represented her vision and values, but more importantly, answered unmet consumer needs. She spent five years educating herself on the industry, formulations, product development and brand identity, and partnered with Foster to conduct in depth market research to better understand what consumers wanted. With a vision to create a modern classic in skincare, Johansson and Foster were validated by what they learned and set out to develop an accessible approach to prestige beauty that is clean, reliable and democratic, proving that less is not only more, but what is in demand. The full range includes a thoughtfully curated collection of five skincare essentials that can be used as a full regimen or paired with your existing skincare, as these formulas will not compete with other active ingredients. Products are all under $55 and available on TheOutset.com beginning March 1, 2022.

"I wanted to create and represent a brand that felt true to me, something real and intimate that others could see themselves in, too," said Johansson. "The Outset was inspired by my own skincare ritual - a consistent routine of cleansing, prepping and moisturizing that keeps my skin on track and camera ready. I've found that great skin starts with the basics, and consumers we spoke with similarly expressed a desire to return to the essentials."

No matter where you are on your skincare journey, The Outset offers a simplified skincare solution that allows you to begin again. In a world of overcomplicated skincare routines and active ingredients that can irritate, The Outset believes that less is more and takes the guesswork out of skincare by offering skin-friendly, effective formulas that can be used by all.

"The Outset provides benefit-driven formulas that don't disrupt the skin barrier and instead work to preserve skin for the future," said Foster. "Through our research, we found that 96% of prestige beauty consumers are generally happy with their skin and are more focused on preservation rather than transformation. The Outset is where simplicity and purpose meet; we help consumers find freedom in the uncomplicated through non-toxic yet effective formulas that nourish skin of all genders and generations."

Inside every product is The Outset's signature Hyaluroset™ Complex, a clean ingredient blend that acts as a botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid. This nourishing powerhouse complex provides immediate and lasting hydration, plumping the skin to help reduce the look of fine lines while improving radiance.

THE COLLECTION

The Cleanser / Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser ($32)

The Prep Serum / Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum ($46)

The Moisturizer / Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer ($44)

The Night Cream / Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream ($54)

The Eye Cream / Smoothing Vitamin C Eye + Expression Lines Cream ($42)

At the heart of the line is the Daily Essential Regimen, a simple 3-step effort inspired by Johansson's own daily routine: (01) Cleanse, (02) Prep and (03) Moisturize. This minimalist and clean approach is represented via a tightly curated and refillable skincare system that includes The Cleanser, The Prep Serum and The Moisturizer to soothe, hydrate, and rebalance the skin.

The Outset excludes 2,700 potentially harmful ingredients to meet only the highest clean beauty standard, a "free from" list that is twice as long as standard beauty brands. Any ingredients that are incomplete, questionably sourced or unsatisfactory were banned. The Outset is fragrance-free, vegan, gluten-free, and nut allergen free, dermatologist and allergy tested, suitable for sensitive skin, and Leaping Bunny certified. Designed with sustainability in mind, the packaging incorporates glass, bio-resin and/or post-consumer recycled materials where possible, and product cartons are made with FSC certified materials. The brand is also a member of 1% for the Planet and has pledged to donate 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on the environment.

"The Outset means a new beginning, which feels more relevant than ever at a time when we are all starting over and pressing the reset button," said Johansson. "It took years for us to build a brand that was backed by quality and purpose, and I'm thrilled to finally share The Outset with the world. It's an exciting beginning for me, as well."

About The Outset:

The Outset creates purposeful skincare products that are consciously clean and mindfully designed to elevate your everyday. Envisioned by Scarlett Johansson and her co-founder Kate Foster Lengyel, The Outset believes that clean and effective skincare should be universal, accessible and essential. Driven by values of radical simplicity, conscious minimalism, and universal optimism, The Outset helps people embrace the elemental and find freedom in the uncomplicated.

The Outset is where you begin, again.

theoutset.com | @theoutset on Instagram and TikTok

About Scarlett Johansson:

Scarlett Johansson is Founder and Chair of The Outset, a new clean beauty brand focused on simplicity via consciously clean ingredients and mindfully designed products. A Tony and BAFTA winner and two-time Academy Award nominee, Johansson is the highest grossing female actor of all time. She was most recently seen in the final installment of the Avengers film series, Avengers: Endgame, and reprised her role as "Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow" in the highly anticipated stand-alone film Black Widow. She earned Academy Award nominations for her work in Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach, and in Taika Waititi's JoJo Rabbit. Other recent roles include Sing and Sing 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Lucy, Under the Skin, Ghost in the Shell, Isle of Dogs and Her, which earned her a Best Actress Award at the Rome Film Festival. A champion for giving back, Johansson has served as Global Ambassador for Oxfam and RED, and has actively supported philanthropic organizations including USA Harvest, Feeding America, AmfAR, Meals on Wheels, Solar Responders, Soles4Souls, and Planned Parenthood.

About Kate Foster Lengyel:

Kate Foster Lengyel is co-founder and CEO of The Outset. Foster is an entrepreneur and executive from the beauty and fashion industries. Her first foray into entrepreneurship was as founder and CEO of a digital platform focused on word-of-mouth product recommendations, which was acquired by media powerhouse Meredith Corporation in January 2020. Foster's knowledge of e-commerce, marketing and brand strategy was built through a career of leadership roles at companies including the beauty division of Victoria's Secret and Juicy Couture. Foster holds three degrees: an MBA from Columbia Business School, an MPS from the Fashion Institute of Technology concentrating in Beauty Marketing and Management and an AB from Colgate University. Foster volunteers her time as a mentor for Colgate's Entrepreneurship Program and resides in Brooklyn with her husband and their two children.

