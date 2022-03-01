Akeneo Unlock Returns as Premier In-Person Global Summit for Entire PIM & PXM Community

Registration is now open for the seventh annual event being held in Paris, March 15-16

Akeneo, the global leader in product experience management (PXM) and product information management (PIM), announced today that its annual global summit for the PIM and PXM community, Akeneo Unlock, is returning as an in-person event at the Maison de la Mutualité in Paris, from March 15-16.

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Akeneo is welcoming hundreds of industry leaders, customers, partners, and e-commerce professionals for an interactive event showcasing technical workshops, product insights, and keynote presentations that will empower attendees to leverage PIM and PXM to drive commerce success and accelerate their growth. To accommodate those who can't make it to Unlock in person, Akeneo will offer a hybrid attendance option with faux-live and on-demand streaming of keynote and breakout sessions.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome our partners, customers, and friends back to Paris for the seventh edition of Unlock," said Fred de Gombert, CEO of Akeneo. "After hosting Unlock virtually last year due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to being able to bring together members of the Akeneo community for two days of face-to-face networking, inspiring presentations, and forward-thinking professional development."

Throughout the conference, senior leaders from brands like LVMH, Remy Cointreau, and Royal Canin will share insights into how they invest in PXM as a cornerstone of their commerce strategy. Attendees will benefit from learning how these commerce leaders balance traditional with digital product experiences while maintaining brand consistency as they embrace omnichannel selling, and how they share brand values through those rich product experiences.

In the main theater, de Gombert will headline two roundtables alongside Akeneo partners and e-commerce category leaders beginning with "Demystifying Composable Commerce" on March 15th. The panel, which will be composed of senior leaders from BigCommerce, commercetools, and Amplience, will discuss how PIM and related tools can be used to transform operations to new commerce models and unlock new levels of growth. During "Embracing Omnichannel," taking place on March 16th, de Gombert will be joined by experts from Spryker, priint Group, and ChannelEnginge, to share best practices and actionable guidance for how Unlock attendees can join the omnichannel explosion and achieve sustainable growth.

Akeneo will also share an exclusive first look of Akeneo's latest product releases and the upcoming product roadmap with hands-on demonstrations from Akeneo's team of product managers. Attendees will learn how to leverage the latest PIM and PXM tools to unlock growth directly from the product teams that created Akeneo's new features, add-ons, platform updates, and products.

During the event, Akeneo will also announce the winners of the 2022 PXM Champions Awards with an awards ceremony on March 15. The annual PXM Champion Awards honor Akeneo customers that are leveraging PXM in unique ways to drive exponential growth, deliver exceptional product experiences, and expand to new markets and channels.

The conference will conclude with closing remarks from de Gobert and the announcement of Akeneo's next in-person global PXM summit, scheduled for fall of 2022 in Boston.

To learn more about Unlock and to register for the event, please visit unlock.akeneo.com.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) helping businesses with products to unlock growth opportunities by delivering a consistent and compelling product experience across all channels, including e-commerce, mobile, print, points of sale and beyond. With its open platform, leading PIM, add-ons, connectors and marketplace, Akeneo PXM Studio dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy, simplifies catalog management, and accelerates the sharing of product information across channels and locales.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, including Staples Canada, Fossil, Air Liquide and Myer trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com

