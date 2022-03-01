iTradeNetwork Offers Two Introductory Webinars on OrderMaestro—The Foodservice Industry's Best-In-Class Ordering And E-Commerce Platform

Dublin, Calif.

iTradeNetwork, the food and beverage industry's largest network, will be hosting two webinars to introduce its new solution—OrderMaestro, a branded mobile ordering experience that streamlines and automates ordering and inventory for the foodservice industry. Each webinar is designed for a specific OrderMaestro customer segment—distributors or operators—and will be hosted by Mike Anderson, iTradeNetwork's Vice President of Sales Solutions.

Webinar details:

OrderMaestro for Operators | March 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT / 11.a.m. PDT

OrderMaestro for Distributors | March 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDT

OrderMaestro solves the unique, complex challenges that distributors and operators are facing today. With thousands of competitors on the market, OrderMaestro gives distributors a competitive advantage by delivering a best-in-class e-commerce solution that customers love. For operators, not only does OrderMaestro make their teams faster and more productive with a simplified ordering experience, but it also gives them the visibility to maximize purchasing compliance and uncover new contracting opportunities across geographies, categories and operating units.

OrderMaestro customers increase productivity, reduce costs and drive revenue growth with a host of valuable features. Webinar attendees can look forward to learning more about how operators and distributors can:

Combat labor shortages with an intuitive, easy-to-use mobile app - no formal training required. Use smart barcode scanning and voice recognition technology to place an order or take inventory in as little as 3 clicks. Collect rich, comprehensive data on the products that are being purchased across their organization or customer base. Build in-app promotion programs that create new sources of revenue and even distributor loyalty programs. Collaborate in real time with alerts and in-app messaging and save the hours spent communicating through phone calls and emails. Take inventory from a mobile device in any environment, online or offline.

About iTradeNetwork

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and the industry's most extensive trading partner network, iTradeNetwork's collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, iTradeNetwork's growing customer list includes thousands of companies globally. For more information, visit: https://www.itradenetwork.com/.

