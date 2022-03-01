LevLane Advertising Announces SVP, Partnerships and Development

Philadelphia, PA

LevLane Advertising, a full-service, award-winning advertising agency based in Center City, Philadelphia, has announced Carl Cherkin, former Vice President of Communications and Business Development at Philadelphia Union, as the agency's first Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Development.

LevLane is a nationally recognized agency which offers creative services, brand planning, social media strategy, public relations, analytics, and more. It was founded almost 40 years ago and has grown to employ more than 75 full-time employees today.

Bruce Lev, LevLane's CEO, Chief Creative Officer, and co-founder, said that while driving in new business and expanding the agency's presence in the region are primary goals for Cherkin, he fully expects him to step in and contribute in areas outside of partnerships and development. "That's just who Carl is, and the exact reason we brought him onto our team."

In his previous role at Philadelphia Union, Cherkin was a member of the executive team responsible for launching Philadelphia Union, the city's successful Major League Soccer team, where he remains a consultant, now in his 13th season with the club. In addition to the ground-breaking launch, he established a number of successful relationships with corporate sponsors, Chambers of Commerce, and a vast and varied array of businesses, while continuing to generate a continuum of profitable business development opportunities at all levels for the club.

Prior to his work in business development and communications, he had a successful career spanning decades in journalism and public relations.

For Cherkin, the transition from Emmy Award-winning television sportscaster to business development executive was natural. "I've spent my entire career making connections and building relationships, it's what I love to do," he said. "I am looking forward to being a part of the team that pushes LevLane into its next phase of growth. We have incredible talent here and my hope is that our reputation for attracting creative powerhouses and impressive clientele makes us the number one agency in Philadelphia and mid-Atlantic region."

The agency has experienced steady growth throughout the past several decades—the decision to bring on a senior vice president for partnerships and development ensures that the agency as a whole remains energized.

‘‘This is an exciting time for LevLane and for me as well. I've been given a unique opportunity to work in an environment where the culture, already created, is so vitally important. That my lifelong friend Bruce Lev has been the driving force behind that culture, makes it that much more meaningful," said Cherkin. "It's incredibly motivating and at the same time challenging, to know that any and all of contributions I make to this extraordinary group of people will continue to enhance the growth and success of LevLane and its clients."

LevLane is an award-winning, full-service, independent advertising agency in Philadelphia, PA, that has been building brands that people love for nearly 40 years.

