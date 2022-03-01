StructuredWeb Expands Executive Lineup With Strategic Hires

Channel Marketing Platform Leader Names Steven Kellam CRO and Yair Leshem COO

StructuredWeb , the top-rated enterprise channel marketing automation (TCMA) platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its senior leadership team: Steven Kellam as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Yair Leshem as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The new executive hires join the company during a period of rapid growth, expansion and opportunity.

As CRO, Steven Kellam will ensure that all revenue-generating processes at StructuredWeb are operating effectively and efficiently. He will play an integral role in leading the go-to-market strategy to help the business maximize revenue, while offering a best-in-class experience for clients and partners. Kellam is an accomplished senior executive with decades of global experience in profitably building, growing and running enterprise technology companies. He is a respected leader in the channel marketing space with a deep understanding of complex sales channels as well as partner enablement and engagement strategies.

"StructuredWeb is a true innovator and disruptor in the channel marketing space, and I'm honored to be working for the definitive industry leader," Kellam said. "There's enormous opportunity in this space, and StructuredWeb is leading the charge with technology that connects brands with their channel partners to maximize adoption, engagement and revenues. I'm also excited to join the company during this period of hypergrowth, and look forward to helping further fuel it."

Prior to StructuredWeb, Kellam held positions as Senior Vice President and Global Channel Chief at 360insights and President at CCI | Global Channel Management. At 360insights, Kellam initiated an acquisition strategy that led the company to becoming one of the largest channel technology providers globally. Recently, Kellam was named 2022 Channel Chief , acknowledging his role as a top channel executive.

Yair Leshem has a strong track record of achieving profitable growth through business, digital, and technology transformations. He brings over a decade of experience leading operations and business development efforts, as well as executing successful large-scale SaaS enterprise sales for several companies, from startup-mode to initial public offering (IPO).

"It's a dynamic time to be a part of the channel sector, and the StructuredWeb channel marketing platform is at the forefront, transforming marketing automation for leading enterprise brands," Leshem said. "I'm excited to be part of a talented team as we continue to innovate, adapt and grow — and help our enterprise clients do the same."

Most recently, Leshem worked for video cloud technology and services company Kultura. There, he led a revenue team of sales representatives, solution architects and CSMs focused on selling, growing and retaining large-size technology companies in North America.

In his new role as COO, Leshem will guide and execute StructuredWeb's business plan and align daily operations to achieve the company's business goals. He will work closely with StructuredWeb President and CEO Daniel Nissan, and the rest of the management team, to support and promote growth, while maintaining the exceptional level of support for which the company is recognized.

"We're thrilled to have Yair and Steven join our leadership team," said Nissan. "They will each play a key pivotal role in driving and accelerating the company forward as we continue to grow our channel marketing platform, go-to-market capabilities and world-class service."

About StructuredWeb: StructuredWeb is the leading enterprise channel marketing automation platform. For more than two decades, StructuredWeb has combined innovative technology with proven go-to-market strategies and world-class services to deliver a faster way to accelerate partner demand generation, strengthen partner engagement and grow channel revenue.

