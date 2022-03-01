Bridgepoint Further Expands Commitment to Transportation Sector, Chicago with Addition of Managing Director Mike Letsch

Brings Over $50 Billion Of Completed Deal Value To Fast-Growing Impact Investment Bank, Further Expanding Bridgepoint's Industrials Presence In Chicago

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a market-leading boutique impact investment bank, is proud to announce the addition of Mike Letsch to its Chicago office as Managing Director and co-head of Bridgepoint's transportation and logistics group. The addition expands Bridgepoint's commitment to providing differentiated capital and M&A solutions to middle market companies in the trucking, surface transportation and logistics space.

"We're thrilled to add Mike and further expand our commitment to the Transportation Sector. Bridgepoint has been focused on transportation since inception and adding a well-respected industry leader like Mike is a big move in the industry," said Bridgepoint CEO Matt Plooster. "We're also excited to further expand in Chicago, a place teeming with opportunity for a next gen investment banking platform focused on impact," said Plooster.

Mike brings nearly 20 years of experience to Bridgepoint, previously working with middle market companies across the Midwest and Mid-Mountain states at Bank of America. For the last several years, he focused on creating value for clients while leading the bank's surface transportation and logistics practice. Over the course of his career, Letsch has advised on hundreds of capital raising and M&A transactions representing over $50 billion in deal value. Working from Bridgepoint's Chicago office, Mike joins a growing team of purpose-driven impact investment bankers who are making a positive impact on their clients and communities through their work at Bridgepoint.

"Having known Bridgepoint for several years, I knew the entire team was tenacious and creative. There is no better firm to help business owners achieve their goals." adds Mike. "Bridgepoint is making a difference and I am honored to be joining this special team."

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, is a market-leading boutique impact investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including industrials, technology, business services, healthcare, consumer and other industries from offices in Chicago, IL; Omaha, NE; Lincoln, NE and Denver, CO. Learn more about Bridgepoint Investment Banking at www.bridgepointib.com.

