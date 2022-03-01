Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win™ is here and this year, every Roll is a win

The beloved Tim Hortons promotion goes all digital with over 2 million prizes

This year, Tim Hortons iconic Roll Up To Win promotion is all digital and every Roll is a win. From March 7 through April 3, 2022, Tim Hortons guests will earn one digital Roll for every eligible menu item purchased when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app, physical Tims Rewards card or placing an order online. *





Eligible menu items include any Hot or Cold Beverage (excluding espresso shot, fountain drinks and Ready to Drink beverages). Guests can reveal their Rolls to win great prizes on their Tim Hortons app or at the Roll Up To Win website.

"We're so excited to introduce the all-digital Roll Up to Win this year," said Ricardo Azevedo, Regional President for Tim Hortons U.S. "By making the promotion entirely digital, we're able to offer bigger and better prizes for our valued loyalty guests."

This year's grand prizes include a 2022 Bronco™ Big Bend™, week-long stays at select Hilton® resorts in Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Curaçao, Samsung TVs and Galaxy Books, Skullcandy earbuds, PKG Daily Essentials and Xbox Series S gaming consoles. Guests also have the chance to win over 600,000 FREE Tim Hortons coffee and donuts offers, and Tims Rewards points.

For the full list of prizes, details, and more promotion information, visit RollUpToWin.com. Roll Up To Win is open to registered Tims Rewards members in the United States (excluding Florida).

*NO PURCHASE REQUIRED. Must have a free Tims Rewards account. Open to members in the 50 U.S. & D.C, except FL, ages 18+. Digital Roll can be earned through 4/3/22 (mail-in requests post marked by 4/4/22). Must use App or Rewards website to reveal prize by 4/24/22. See Official rules at rolluptowin.com for mail-in method of entry, all entry requirements, odds & prize descriptions. VOID IN FL & WHERE PROHIBITED. Sponsor: Tim Hortons USA, Inc., 5707 Blue Lagoon Drive, Miami, FL 33126.

About Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® beverages), fresh baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items, and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.

