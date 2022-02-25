International Association of Political Consultants Condemns Russia Invasion of Democratic Ukraine

Washington, DC

Matthew Klink, President of the International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) released the following statement in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We join the global community in condemning Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. The fledgling Ukrainian democracy is the victim of an unprovoked action by Russia. They should cease this destructive action and immediately restore the democratically elected government and illegally seized territory."

"For over 54 years IAPC members have promoted democracy around the world. We are distressed to see an authoritarian government, in this case Russia, attempt to depose the democratically elected government of Ukraine."

"Democratic governments around the world need to come to the aid of a fellow democracy. We are witnessing increasing attacks on democracy around the world, and Russia's actions only act as encouragement for other dictators and despots. The free and democratic nations of the world need to stand up to such a brazen assault on democracy."

"The IAPC stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and offer their support for the restoration of the democratically elected government of President Volodymyr Zelensky."

Established in 1968, The International Association of Political Consultants is committed to fostering democracy and the democratic process throughout the world. Members span a variety of political backgrounds and activities fostering the growing and diverse profession of political consulting as well as the practical aspects of democratic elections.

Please note: Members of the IAPC are available for commentary on the ongoing crisis in the Ukraine.

