College of DuPage Named Among Forbes America's 2022 Best Midsize Employers

College of DuPage has been named to Forbes Magazine's prestigious list of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2022, ranking 273rd among the 500 honorees.

COD, one of only three community college to make the list, ranking alongside several four-year institutions, including Caltech, Brown University and Loyola University Chicago. This is the second year in a row that the College has earned this designation. Additionally, Forbes previously listed the College among America's Best In-State Employers in 2021.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 60,000 individuals working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own.

The ranking is divided into 24 categories including education, automotive, banking, insurance and government services.

Among the survey's findings, despite 10.9 million job openings and an unemployment rate of 4 percent, educational institutions are bucking the trend, representing 8 percent of Forbes' overall list.

"It's been well documented that teachers have experienced high rates of burnout due to the pandemic. Despite this, education is the most-represented industry on America's Best Employers," said Forbes Staff Writer Samantha Todd.

COD President Dr. Brian Caputo credited the dedication of College employees with the strength of the institution and its ability to support student success throughout the pandemic.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition, let alone two years in a row," he said. "Being named alongside so many prestigious corporations and four-year institutions is a testament to our collective hard work and a wonderful achievement for College of DuPage."

