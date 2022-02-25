The Channel Company Acquires Global Marketing and Data Services Agency bChannels

Acquisition expands marketing, enablement and data services globally

The Channel Company, the premier provider of news, insights, strategy, events, and marketing services for the technology channel in the United States, today acquired bChannels, a leading global marketing and data services agency specializing in the technology channel.

With this strategic acquisition, The Channel Company will scale its full portfolio of services worldwide. It also adds powerful new data-driven capabilities to expand its clients' partner networks and drive revenue.

"The acquisition of bChannels is a bold step in our commitment to give our customers every advantage in the marketplace. This creates an unmatched portfolio of solutions that will transform how we enable our clients to win — anywhere in the world," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

bChannels provides scalable to- and through-partner marketing services, powerful partner data analytics, and market intelligence. The bChannels portfolio has tremendous synergy with The Channel Company's end-to-end ecosystem of business outcome-driven strategy, insights, events, and marketing services.

A Powerful Combination of Unique Strengths

The Channel Company offers a wide range of products and services focused on the technology channel, including its CRN media entity, top industry events, online communities, consulting, research, education, and a full-service marketing agency.

Adding bChannels to The Channel Company's portfolio means that customers already familiar with The Channel Company's offerings will now have access to exciting new capabilities. bChannels helps global technology vendors accelerate revenue growth to and through channel partners with its portfolio of services, including in-region marketing, data analysis, and competitive intelligence. Powering the bChannels product offering is its Intelligent IndexTM database, the world's largest partner capability database of more than 660,000 partners.

Customers of bChannels will benefit from the extensive portfolio of additional marketing, creative, events, and consulting services that The Channel Company offers.

Shared Goals and Values

The Channel Company and bChannels share a common vision to provide clients with the best possible outcomes, employees with career development opportunities, and the company with a bold commitment to strategic growth.

"Our organizations share a similar culture of client excellence, innovation, and deep technology channel expertise. We also share the vision to offer the most powerful suite of services for the technology industry in any market across the globe," said Phil Gowing, Group CEO and Founder of bChannels.

"This acquisition positions us to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity around data analytics, market intelligence, and the need for highly strategic global marketing within the technology channel. We welcome bChannels to The Channel Company family and look forward to working together to transform our customers' and our employees' growth," said Raddon.

bChannels' M&A advisor was Grant Thornton UK and legal advisor was Capital Law Limited. The Channel Company received legal advice from Jones Day and due diligence advice from Alvarez & Marsal.

About The Channel Company

Headquartered in Westborough, MA, The Channel Company has been servicing the technology channel community for over 35 years. From CRN, the #1 source of technology news, insights and analysis for the IT Channel, to industry-leading events that connect clients to customers, to powerful research and engaging education to accelerate growth, to transformative marketing services to maximize investment, The Channel Company provides a full suite of business outcome-driven services focused on addressing the channelâs unique needs. The Channel Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. www.thechannelcompany.com

About bChannels

With offices in the U.K., U.S., Spain, Malaysia, and Australia, bChannels is a leading global marketing and data services agency specializing in the channel. bChannels has helped global technology vendors accelerate revenue growth to and through channel partners for over 22 years through their portfolio of digital marketing, partner enablement and data intelligence services. bChannels provides a genuine presence in all regions and has a deep understanding of the cultural, economic, and market dynamics within them. This ensures delivery of program and project outcomes that maximize the sales potential in every partner network. www.bchannels.com

