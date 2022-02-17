Great Place to Work® UK has just unveiled its list of the 2022 UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing

London, United Kingdom

--News Direct--

Employees Have Spoken!

Introducing the 2022 UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing

View the full list of 250 organisations here!

To determine the list, Great Place to Work®'s culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys, assessing people's holistic experiences of wellbeing at work by asking employees to comment on how their company supports their:

Work-life balance

Sense of fulfilment

Job satisfaction

Psychological safety

and Financial security.

Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

Top achievers Cisco UK (Super Large), Baringa Partners (Large), Slalom (Medium) and PEN Partnership (Small) each took first place in their respective categories.

KEY INSIGHTS FROM GREAT PLACE TO WORK'S EMPLOYEE SURVEY





"Being better for people is better for business, especially in tough times," explained Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "When employees feel genuinely cared for, their loyalty, engagement and productivity improve. Happier people also become brand advocates for the business and will often go the extra mile to provide a positive experience for their clients and customers. We're delighted to launch our first-ever UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list in 2022, shining a light on the 250 companies who have succeeded in ensuring staff experience high levels of wellbeing across the organisation. Hopefully this recognition and acknowledgement will inspire more workplaces to do the same in years to come."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. At the heart of what we do is gathering anonymous, authentic employee sentiment on whether a company is a genuinely ‘great place to work'. Each year, we survey over 10,000 organisations around the world in over 90 countries and 92 languages. Our mission is to build a better world by helping organisations become great workplaces For All™ – meaning every individual, regardless of who they are or what they do for the business. We work with and support organisations at varying stages of their journey. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

Contact Details

Great Place to Work® UK

Claire Knights, Director of Marketing & Growth

+44 870 608 8780

claire.knights@greatplacetowork.com

Company Website

https://www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/great-place-to-work-r-uk-has-just-unveiled-its-list-of-the-2022-uks-best-workplaces-for-wellbeing-463900669

2022 News Direct Corp.