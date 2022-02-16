Tim Bandos Joins Comodo as Executive VP of SOC Services

Industry veteran brings close to 20 years of experience in managed security services

Bloomfield, NJ

Comodo Security Solutions is pleased to announce that Tim Bandos has joined the organization as Executive Vice President of SOC Services, bringing years of industry expertise that will strengthen Comodo's threat detection and incident response services.

Prior to joining Comodo, Bandos was CISO and VP of Managed Security Services at Digital Guardian, where he successfully developed and led their managed detection and response initiatives. Previously he led the incident response and threat intelligence team at Dupont, setting the strategic direction for their threat analysis capabilities.

Throughout his career, Bandos has expertly guided CISOs at major corporations on risk mitigation and cybersecurity best practices, and has educated security professionals through speaking sessions at prestigious security conferences around the world, including RSA and Black Hat.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Comodo, and to work within an organization with such solid technology and stellar industry reputation," said Bandos. "I am looking forward to building upon the already established SOC team to strengthen and add additional value to the managed detection and response services that Comodo offers to our customers."

"I've worked with Tim in the past. He is an experienced individual contributor and seasoned executive, having most recently fulfilled the role of CISO," said Ken Levine, CEO at Comodo. "Tim's background as a security practitioner and engagement in myriad investigations offer Comodo a unique skill set which will allow us to immediately enhance the services we offer our clients."

About Comodo

Headquartered in Bloomfield, NJ, Comodo's mission is to help customers avoid breaches with groundbreaking isolation technology that fully neutralizes ransomware, zero-day malware, and cyber-attacks that other security providers can't do. We deliver active breach prevention with patented auto containment technology. Our Unified Endpoint integrates this technology with critical components like our highly rated advanced endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, and endpoint management to offer a single cloud-accessible Active Breach Protection solution. Comodo's SOC-as-a-Service team makes the solution a frictionless, high-security implementation. For more information, visit https://www.comodo.com/.

