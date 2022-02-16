Put the Power of Nature in Your Hands

With Nature's Wonder® Plant & Turf Booster™

Mount Laurel, New Jersey

JSH International™ LLC., a bio-environmental company located in Mount Laurel, NJ, recently launched their revolutionary product, Nature's Wonder® Plant & Turf Booster™ to the US consumer Home Lawn & Garden market. The Company has created a one-of-a-kind organic formula that has been proven to enhance soil quality, improve fertilizer efficiency, reduce water needs and dramatically increase root mass. It makes everything that grows in and around the home bigger, stronger and healthier.

"We are very excited to offer gardeners and plant lovers alike this unique biostimulant & soil amendment through Amazon to start,' said Company CEO Kevin Mulvihill. ‘This is not a plant food/ fertilizer but rather boosts the benefits of these inputs. We are so convinced that the gardeners will love this addition to their plant care routine that we offer a no questions asked money back guarantee."

Nature's Wonder® has been in the commercial markets for over a decade and has sold thousands of gallons to Turf & Landscape Professionals. The new consumer version has already been used by hundreds of people across the country with incredible results every time. This low-cost natural liquid additive provides all plant lovers with a powerful organic tool for the growing, maintenance and installation of their indoor or outdoor gardens.

According to Tanya Hovnanian, the Marketing & Business Affairs Manager, "Our customers tell us that they have never seen such great yields from their garden or houseplants that look as vibrant and healthy with little to no effort. The most popular trait about this product is that it is easy to use and the benefits get better and better over time- all while having a positive impact on the environment."

For more information visit www.ptbooster.com

About JSH International™

JSH international™ is a forward-thinking Bio-Environmental company providing varied formulations of a proprietary all natural liquid that is changing the way we treat our wastewater, manage grease in the waste stream, and care for our crops, plants & turf. Completely natural and created using a sustainable peat-extraction process, our products are truly From the Earth…For the Earth®. These revolutionary products act as powerful "energy drinks" for microbial populations. The result is an amazing line of innovative organic formulations that deliver increased efficiency and cost-savings across a wide range of applications.

https://www.jshinternational.net

