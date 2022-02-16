Spotlight Sports Group and Advance Local Announce Groundbreaking Sports Betting Monetization Partnership

New York & London, UK

Spotlight Sports Group to provide select Advance Local Media Outlets with Local-Market-Specific Sports Betting Platforms; Advance Local's Total Daily US Audience Exceeds 50 million Consumers through 12 Websites Nationwide; Partnership Already Live with Syracuse.com, NYUP.com, SILive.com, MLive.com

Spotlight Sports Group (SSG), a world-leading technology, content and media company specializing in sports betting and fantasy sports, has announced a significant new partnership with U.S. media powerhouse Advance Local. The partnership will see Spotlight Sports Group provide national and localized sports betting content, including games, sports betting tools and latest scores, and integrated affiliation tools each customized to maximize SEO and revenue for a number of Advance Local markets.

The partnership between Spotlight Sports Group and Advance Local is already live in New York through Syracuse.com, NYUP.com and SILive.com; in Michigan on MLive.com and, OregonLive.com is launching in Q1, 2022. Advance Local, one of the largest U.S. local media companies, serves over 50m people daily through digital and print media, and operates 12 digital websites with highly engaged audiences following local and national sports content. Spotlight Sports Group's turnkey sports betting solutions will provide Advance Local's audience with sports betting sections on their favorite local news websites, including:

Feature articles for both casual and regular sports bettors Free bets and offers pages Scoreboards & betting tools with latest odds Custom-made sports betting event guides Smart content modules and free-to-play games

"We are proud to be partnering with Advance Local as our teams align on a vision of content-rich, localized sports betting experiences that are more than just creating clickbait," commented Rick Wolf, SVP, Spotlight Sports Group. "The addition of a turnkey sports betting content platform, uniquely tailored to each local market, will give fans in Syracuse, for example, access to highly localized sports betting content, tools and engagement that makes the games more fun to watch. We are excited to roll out localized versions of our partnership across multiple Advance Local outlets, and seeing the investment made by Advance Local into Spotlight Sports Group repaid in new revenue, and a deeper sports experience for their audiences."

Advance Local VP of Sports Betting & iGaming, Howard Kamen, said "Spotlight Sports Group provides national and local content to drive engagement, but creating community with games and tools to make sports fans smarter is the exciting part of this partnership. Spotlight Sports Group has relationships with regulated sportsbook operators in multiple states which means they are doing the heavy lifting, enabling us to concentrate on our audience and their needs."

In addition to turnkey sports betting platforms, Spotlight Sports Group's partner offerings include the provision of betting intelligence and data, smart content modules, and the creation and activation of digital games. The betting intelligence offering provides partners with a targeted betting experience directly to their audiences, or through affiliated partners, that delivers customized editorial content in over 70 different languages. Smart content modules are powered by Spotlights Sports Group's state-of-the-art content engine, Superfeed, which utilizes best-in-class AI, expert tipping advice and data analysis to further deepen the conversations with sports betting audiences. Finally, Spotlight Sports Group can provide partners with self-service free-to-play games that help build customer marketing databases, and consumer engagement tools that increase contact points with audiences. Each of the four core Spotlight Sports Group solutions are tailored to meet the specific goals of partners, and all are designed to increase revenue, audience engagement and growth.

ABOUT SPOTLIGHT SPORTS GROUP

Spotlight Sports Group (owned by Exponent Private Equity) is a world-leading technology, content and media business specializing in sports betting and fantasy sports. Evolved from the Racing Post Group, Spotlight Sports Group engages millions of people directly through Racing Post, Pickswise, Fantasy Alarm, Free Super Tips and myracing. The company also has decades of experience in powering growth and conversion for the world's biggest sportsbooks and media companies, delivering best-in-class technology and expert scalable content experiences in more than 70 languages.

ABOUT ADVANCE LOCAL

Advance Local, one of the largest media groups in the United States, operates the leading news and information companies in more than 20 cities, reaching more than 55 million people monthly with its quality journalism and community engagement.

Never resting on our laurels, our company is built upon the values of Integrity, Customer-First, Inclusiveness, Collaboration, and Forward-Looking. Always innovating and evolving, our mission is to strengthen and empower the communities we serve.

Advance Local Media Groups include MLive Media Group, Advance Ohio, Alabama Media Group, NJ Advance Media, Advance Media NY, MassLive Media, Oregonian Media Group, Staten Island Media Group, PA Media Group; Headline Group, Advance 360, a marketing agency specialized in the education, healthcare, and travel industries; and ZeroSum, a leader in software, marketing, and data science focused solely on the auto industry. Visit Advance Local at www.advancelocal.com.

