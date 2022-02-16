Spiceology and Hell's Kitchen Team Up To Bring Competition-Worthy Flavor To Homes Everywhere

Leading Spice Company Brings The Flavor of Hell's Kitchen's Most Iconic Dishes To Life

Spiceology , leading spice and flavor company, today announced a collaboration and new product line with Hell's Kitchen, the popular cooking competition show. Each blend created by Spiceology and Hell's Kitchen captures the essence of some of the show's most viral moments and some of its most well-known dishes:

Sir Wellington ($9.99) - Based on Hell's Kitchen's most famous dish, Beef Wellington, this blend boasts flavors of mustard, mushroom and shallot, with an earthy horseradish linger balanced by worcestershire, rosemary and thyme. Try it on beef, chicken, eggs, tofu, brussels sprouts, asparagus, mushrooms, potatoes, and in sauces and gravies.

Where's the Lamb Sauce?! ($9.99) - "Source" or Sauce, named after one of the most meme-able moments and quotes from Hell's Kitchen, this herbaceous blend is filled with mint, tarragon, chives, rosemary, oregano, marjoram and parsley, and finished with a sweet balsamic powder and molasses. Try it on lamb, chicken, white fish, pork, wild game, tofu, roasted root veggies, green beans, asparagus, eggs, salad dressing, rice, and couscous.

Vampire Killer ($9.99) - Made for, but not limited to risotto (one of the chef-slaying dishes on the show), this blend is a delicious mixture of garlic and parmesan, with a hint of umami from mushroom powder. Try it on risotto, pasta, eggs, popcorn, roasted vegetables like tomatoes, eggplant, asparagus, root veggies, and potatoes, kale chips, salad dressings, infused olive oil, and garlic bread.

Smashing Salmon ($9.99) - What happens in Hell's Kitchen when the salmon is undercooked? It gets smashed! This blend turns a notorious negative on the show into a palate-pleasing positive with its acidic miso flavor and strong umami from soy and shitake mushroom, as well as hints of lemon and ginger for a kick. Try it on seafood, chicken, pork, tofu, roasted vegetables, peas, string beans, eggs, fried rice, popcorn, noodles, soups and ramen.

Under the Sea ($9.99) - Perfectly cooked scallops can be hit or miss on the show. But, this sweet and spicy blend pairs perfectly with scallops with flavors like maple and Korean chile flakes. Try it on white fish, scallops, tofu, chicken, pork, squash, glazed carrots, asparagus, corn, rice bowls, as a pizza topper, and in noodles.





"The core of Hell's Kitchen is creating amazing food, and whether you're a die-hard fan of the show or want to experiment with incredible flavor shortcuts, these diverse blends bring deliciousness to dishes," said Chef Tony Reed, Senior Director of Innovation and Partnerships. "These blends bring chef-driven flavors into the kitchen and celebrate the dedication and talent of chefs everywhere"

For more information on the partnership and the blends, visit www.Spiceology.com/collaborations/hells-kitchen .

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is the fastest-growing spice company in America and is on a mission to bring the magic back to spices, the world's first currency. The chef-owned and operated, one-stop spice shop develops innovative blends and offers over 400 ingredients that are ground fresh in small-batches and shipped fresh to consumers and chefs. Spiceology's "experiment with flavor" ethos is not only embraced through excellent ingredients and unique combinations, but also through responsible business practices designed to create a better world with diversity, equity and inclusion at the heart of the workforce. Spiceology products can be found on spiceology.com , in specialty retailers and grocers, in restaurants around the US, and as far away as Australia and Dubai. Visit spiceology.com for more information or to place an order, or follow Spiceology on Facebook and Instagram . For recipe inspiration, visit here .

ABOUT HELL'S KITCHEN

Each season of HELL'S KITCHEN welcomes a new batch of ambitious chefs who will brave an intense culinary academy. Competitors face a series of grueling challenges to prove they possess the right combination of ingredients to win a life-changing grand prize. As the competition progresses, the number of contestants is whittled down until only two chefs are left to compete for the ultimate prize, a Head Chef position at a premier restaurant, and fulfill their dreams of working in the culinary industry as the winner of HELL'S KITCHEN.

