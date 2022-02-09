edatanetworks Inc. USPTO Grants Patent Benefitting Communities with Digital Commerce & Advertising

Edmonton, AB

edatanetworks Inc. announced the approval of patent 17/086,860 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This USPTO patent 17/086,860 relates to the utilization of tokenized transaction data with a comprehensive, high-tech digital capability creating actionable insights, key analytics, and intelligent decisions. This drives predictive capabilities from transaction data enabling the direction of merchant driven micro-donations for local communities and charitable organizations. This also provides merchants with valuable consumer insights and real time feedback from the transactions.

"Small and medium sized businesses continue to search for new ways to connect digitally with their customers and support their communities with measured results on their marketing spend. It creates a community-minded movement through the connection of local consumers and merchants with local community and charitable organizations through digital fundraising." stated Terry Tietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks.

"This recognition from the USPTO demonstrates our unmatched commitment to innovation while doing good for our communities. It has been in our DNA since our inception. We don't have an innovation team or lab; our work is driven by the need of the communities where we live and prosper." said Tietzen.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks, trusted intermediaries and other financial services organizations.

