RepairPal & Simpay partner to make life simpler for shop owners

Simpay, a full-service payments, payroll, and POS provider, has partnered with RepairPal, the largest trusted auto repair network for high quality and fair prices, to make life simpler for shop owners. The partnership provides processing, payroll, and business growth tools to RepairPal's Certified network of repair shops.

"RepairPal is excited to partner with Simpay as we continue to identify partnerships that enhance our network's shop capabilities and workflows. Simpay's product suite of solutions will help our network of 3,000 RepairPal Certified shops simplify daily operations, reduce costs, and increase revenue. We are aligned with Simpay's mission of quality and transparency and believe this partnership will create sustainable value for our shop owners." Kathleen Long, Chief Revenue Officer at RepairPal.

RepairPal Certified shops undergo a rigorous certification process ensuring prompt, friendly service and quality repairs, backed by a local repair warranty. With this partnership, RepairPal Certified shops have access to an exclusive bundled offer which includes updated processing equipment, an automated payroll system, a fully compliant employee management program, and business growth tools to provide them the freedom they need to focus on their business.

"Partnering with RepairPal makes perfect sense. Both companies have a real passion and commitment to bringing outstanding products and services to local auto shop owners across the United States. With Simpay's processing, payroll, and business growth tools, RepairPal Certified shop owners can simplify their workload and get back to doing what they do best - Running their business." Lazaros Kalemis - CEO & Founder, Simpay.





About Simpay

Simpay, a Trevose, PA-based company, provides payment acceptance, employee management solutions, POS systems, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to quality and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal connects consumers with certified trustworthy mechanics throughout the US. Large trusted companies including USAA, CarMax, Consumer Reports and Simpay send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price. More information is available at www.RepairPal.com.

