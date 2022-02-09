Simpay Adds To Indirect Sales Team Leadership

Trevose, PA

Simpay, a full-service payments, payroll, and POS provider, continues to build out their executive leadership team with the addition of two Vice Presidents to their Indirect Sales Channel.

"We've been adding key leadership positions across our entire operation over the last several months as part of our ongoing growth strategy", said Lazaros Kalemis, Simpay's Founder and CEO. "We're in the fortunate position to attract and onboard some of this industry's top sales leadership. Our forward-thinking organizational philosophy offers innovative leaders a place to showcase their talents and expertise. "

Between them, Michael Witonsky and Rick Sumler, bring decades of collective leadership excellence to Simpay. In their respective roles, they are charged with integrating Simpay's entire product and services suite across the channel,while simultaneously expanding into all fifty states.

"Michael and Rick have a big undertaking ahead of them", says Charles Knirnschild, Senior Vice President of Indirect Sales. "The independent sales space is constantly evolving. Simpay's partner program is substantially different from our competitors. We place a high value on supporting our partners, not just after their first few sales but for years to come. We keep innovating to meet the needs of our partners and clients and our program reflects that with an amazing breadth of products for our partners to present to their clients. "





About Simpay:

Simpay, a Trevose, PA-based company, provides payment acceptance, employee management solutions, POS systems, and growth tools for businesses across North America. Since our very beginnings in 2000, our commitment to quality and transparency has been the basis of everything we do.

