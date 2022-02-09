How to Bet podcast Super Bowl LVI extravaganza

2021 NFL season ends with a bang on top podcast

What a year it has been in the National Football League, and for the How to Bet podcast.

But neither are done for the season just yet: if you have not heard, there is still one game left in the 2021 NFL season.

Super Bowl LVI will pit the Los Angeles Rams, playing at home in their brand new state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, against the upstart Cincinnati Bengals and their ice cold quarterback Joe Burrow.

While Sean "The Genius" Miller was on the Rams at the very start of the 2021 campaign (you can go back and look in the How to Bet archives here), neither he, nor How to Bet co-host Daryl Fein, thought the 125-1 Bengals were going to do anything this season until very late.

But that is what dreams are made of, right? The bettors that backed the Bengals to win the AFC are now richer, and if they took Cincinnati to win the Super Bowl, they could be in for a huge windfall.

Miller has multiple stories posted this week in the lead up to the game Sunday, including the best way to bet prop bets, the game picks, and a story about where bettors can find the best Super Bowl LVI offers from sportsbooks through How to Bet. With so much information out there for this contest, it is more important than ever to make sure you are getting the best advice.

"We went over the Caesars Sportsbook prop bet sheet before our final NFL shows of the season–which you can see Wednesday, by the way–and tried to pick out the best ones for bettors," Miller said. "Of course, I always take tails on the coin toss before the game to try to get up a few bucks early. But obviously, you cannot bet 30-40 prop bets on this contest: you will end up losing money.

"Much like the regular season, you have to target a few that you think are going to come in, and take them. I like a few of them tied to Rams' WR Cooper Kupp: I just think he is unstoppable. As for the game, you are going to have to tune in to How to Bet to see which way I go in this intriguing contest."

With so many new states legalizing online sports betting over the last year, sportsbooks are expected to see over $8 billion wagered on the Super Bowl: a staggering number that bodes well for upcoming events like March Madness and the World Cup.

That means you are going to be able to get bonuses galore, which is always good for bettors. As always, the How to Bet website has you covered, with a whole page filled with great promotions from various sportsbooks.

"This is the time for new bettors, and ones looking for a new sportsbook, to clean up with the promotions and free offers," Miller said. "Books always do this around big events: you will see it next month when March Madness tips off, and once again for the 2022 World Cup in November, among others.

"Just look at some of the great value plays you get. Caesars has a 100 percent deposit match and a $1,500 risk-free first bet. FanDuel and DraftKings have similar offers: bet $5 on the Super Bowl and get up to $280 in free bets. PointsBet is giving bettors up to $2,000 in risk-free wagers. This is the time to get in on the bonuses, for doing something that you would be doing anyway: betting on games."

So while there is the return of the USFL to look forward to as a football fan very soon (April 16!), this will be the final NFL game until September 8. Will it be the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Thursday Night Football opener and raising the championship banner, or will it be the Los Angeles Rams?

Tune in to the How to Bet podcast to see who Fein and Miller pick as the Super Bowl LVI winner, then watch the big game on Sunday.

And stay tuned to How to Bet, because there will be some exciting announcements in the very near future (hint: are you ready for some football, as in UEFA Champions League, and make sure you have your dancing shoes on for March!)

