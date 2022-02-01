CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Denver, CO

CSG Grows Revenue 6% and Surpasses $1Billion in Annual Revenue in 2021

Issued Growth-Oriented 2022 Financial Guidance Targets

Boosted Dividend by 6% in '22 Representing our 9th Straight Year of Increased Payout

CSG (NASDAQ:CSGS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Results:

Fourth quarter 2021 financial results:

Total revenue was $275.0 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was $257.6 million .

and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was . GAAP operating income was $27.9 million , or 10.1% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was $40.2 million , or 15.6% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

, or of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was , or of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.54 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.83 .

and non-GAAP EPS was . Cash flows from operations were $51.9 million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow of $47.9 million.

Full year 2021 financial results:

Total revenue was $1,046.5 million and non-GAAP adjusted revenue was $979.8 million .

and non-GAAP adjusted revenue was . GAAP operating income was $124.2 million , or 11.9% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was $161.7 million , or 16.5% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

, or of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was , or of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. GAAP EPS was $2.26 and non-GAAP EPS was $3.35 .

and non-GAAP EPS was . Cash flows from operations were $140.2 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow of $113.7 million.

Shareholder Returns:

In November 2021, CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $8 million , to shareholders, bringing total 2021 dividends to approximately $33 million .

per share of common stock, or a total of approximately , to shareholders, bringing total 2021 dividends to approximately . In January 2022, CSG's Board of Directors approved a 6 % increase in CSG's cash dividend, with quarterly payments of $0.265 per share of common stock to be paid in March 2022.

increase in CSG's cash dividend, with quarterly payments of per share of common stock to be paid in March 2022. During the quarter and full year 2021, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately 295,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $16 million and approximately 732,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $36 million, respectively.

Business Activities:

In November, CSG extended its contract with Charter, its largest client, through December 31, 2027.

In October, CSG extended its contract with DISH through June 30, 2026.

During the year we closed three meaningful acquisitions (Kitewheel, Tango Telecom, and DGIT Systems).

"Over the past year, I have highlighted how CSG will win big in the market and consistently outperform by investing in our culture, talent, and future-ready SaaS platforms," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "Our 2021 results prove that we are delivering on this commitment as we built accelerated momentum across our global business. We reported our best organic revenue growth in over a decade and crossed the $1 billion annual revenue milestone for the first time in our history. Another highlight of the year was the renewal of our relationship with two long-term CSG customers: DISH and Charter Communications. Specifically, the expansion with Charter represents the largest deal ever signed by CSG as we become the revenue management provider of choice for all 32 million Charter subscribers across their residential and small-and-medium-sized business footprints."

"With these wins and our continued strong sales success, we are positioned for solid top and bottom-line growth in 2022 and beyond. Looking ahead, CSG is laser focused on creating meaningful value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders, accelerating our organic revenue growth, closing good new strategic acquisitions, and diversifying into larger and faster growth industry verticals," Shepherd added.

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Percent Percent 2021 2020 Changed 2021 2020 Changed GAAP Results: Revenue $ 275,025 $ 260,487 % 5.6 $ 1,046,487 $ 990,533 % 5.6 Operating Income 27,880 23,675 % 17.8 124,186 105,556 % 17.6 Operating Margin Percentage % 10.1 % 9.1 % 11.9 % 10.7 EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.41 % 31.7 $ 2.26 $ 1.82 % 24.2 Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted Revenue $ 257,648 $ 243,248 % 5.9 $ 979,765 $ 922,862 % 6.2 Operating Income 40,152 42,987 (6.6 %) 161,713 154,887 % 4.4 Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage % 15.6 % 17.7 % 16.5 % 16.8 EPS $ 0.83 $ 0.90 (7.8 %) $ 3.35 $ 3.12 % 7.4

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $275.0 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of $260.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenue for the full year 2021 was $1,046.5 million, a 5.6% increase when compared to revenue of $990.5 million for the full year 2020. The increases in revenue can be primarily attributed to the continued growth of CSG's revenue management solutions, as the majority of the increase was attributed to organic growth.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $27.9 million, or 10.1% of total revenue, compared to $23.7 million, or 9.1% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was $124.2 million, or 11.9% of total revenue, compared to $105.6 million, or 10.7% of total revenue, for the full year 2020.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.54, as compared to $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was $2.26, compared to $1.82 for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $257.6 million, a 5.9% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of $243.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2021 was $979.8 million, a 6.2% increase when compared to $922.9 million for the full year 2020. The increases in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods are primarily due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $40.2 million, or 15.6% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to $43.0 million, or 17.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2021 was $161.7 million, or 16.5% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to $154.9 million, or 16.8% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the full year 2020.

Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.83 compared to $0.90 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2021 was $3.35 compared to $3.12 for the full year 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021 were $233.7 million compared to $224.5 million as of September 30, 2021 and $240.3 million as of December 31, 2020. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 of $51.9 million and $56.9 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $47.9 million and $51.7 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of $140.2 million and $173.0 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $113.7 million and $143.6 million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG's financial guidance for the full year 2022 is as follows:

GAAP Measures: Revenue $ 1,070 - $1,110 million Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Revenue $ 1,000 - $1,033 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.5% - 17.0% EPS $ 3.44 - $3.68 Adjusted EBITDA $ 225 - $236 million Free Cash Flow $ 115 - $125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG's fourth quarter and full year results for 2021. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items:

CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic;

CSG derives over forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers;

Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services;

CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner;

CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations;

CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry;

CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations;

Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence;

CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals;

CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights;

CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment;

CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace;

CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and

Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,635 $ 188,699 Short-term investments 28,037 51,598 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 233,672 240,297 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 186,267 166,031 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of $4,250 and $3,628 244,317 226,623 Unbilled 35,802 37,785 Income taxes receivable 6,414 2,167 Other current assets 41,727 41,688 Total current assets 748,199 714,591 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $111,244 and $105,073 73,580 81,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,034 110,756 Software, net of amortization of $152,283 and $139,836 29,757 26,453 Goodwill 321,330 272,322 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of $114,166 and $105,778 57,207 48,012 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of $32,410 and $39,893 46,618 47,238 Deferred income taxes 8,584 10,205 Other assets 15,840 20,664 Total non-current assets 638,950 617,409 Total assets $ 1,387,149 $ 1,332,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 237,500 $ 14,063 Operating lease liabilities 23,270 22,651 Customer deposits 43,546 39,992 Trade accounts payable 35,397 29,834 Accrued employee compensation 91,115 86,289 Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities 185,276 165,064 Deferred revenue 53,748 52,357 Income taxes payable 398 6,627 Other current liabilities 24,852 19,383 Total current liabilities 695,102 436,260 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $3,406 and $5,346 137,219 337,154 Operating lease liabilities 70,068 95,926 Deferred revenue 19,599 17,275 Income taxes payable 4,058 2,436 Deferred income taxes 7,752 5,109 Other non-current liabilities 13,107 15,445 Total non-current liabilities 251,803 473,345 Total liabilities 946,905 909,605 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,495 and 32,713 shares outstanding 705 700 Additional paid-in capital 488,303 470,557 Treasury stock, at cost; 36,713 and 35,980 shares (930,106 ) (894,126 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains on short-term investments, net of tax (6 ) 13 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (38,347 ) (31,151 ) Accumulated earnings 916,060 876,402 Total CSG stockholders' equity 436,609 422,395 Noncontrolling interest 3,635 - Total stockholders' equity 440,244 422,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,387,149 $ 1,332,000

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Revenue $ 275,025 $ 260,487 $ 1,046,487 $ 990,533 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below) 142,026 135,165 543,211 535,597 Other operating expenses: Research and development 35,341 32,822 134,691 122,847 Selling, general and administrative 61,706 61,864 214,694 198,279 Depreciation 6,231 5,910 24,835 22,926 Restructuring and reorganization charges 1,841 1,051 4,870 5,328 Total operating expenses 247,145 236,812 922,301 884,977 Operating income 27,880 23,675 124,186 105,556 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,708 ) (3,606 ) (14,569 ) (15,500 ) Amortization of original issue discount (671 ) (762 ) (3,021 ) (2,983 ) Interest and investment income, net 79 158 365 1,244 Other, net 515 223 (6,015 ) (2,961 ) Total other (3,785 ) (3,987 ) (23,240 ) (20,200 ) Income before income taxes 24,095 19,688 100,946 85,356 Income tax provision (6,846 ) (6,423 ) (28,615 ) (26,645 ) Net income $ 17,249 $ 13,265 $ 72,331 $ 58,711 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 31,628 31,832 31,776 32,010 Diluted 31,939 32,225 32,010 32,278 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.42 $ 2.28 $ 1.83 Diluted 0.54 0.41 2.26 1.82

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities(1): Net income $ 72,331 $ 58,711 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation 24,835 22,926 Amortization 47,966 43,947 Amortization of original issue discount 3,021 2,983 Asset impairment 1,270 11,030 (Gain)/loss on short-term investments and other (294 ) (123 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 132 - Loss on acquisition of controlling interest 6,180 - Deferred income taxes 2,388 (1,033 ) Stock-based compensation 21,400 25,237 Subtotal 179,229 163,678 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net (10,702 ) 14,659 Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (1,527 ) (10,715 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (10,174 ) 5,405 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (15,607 ) (5,752 ) Deferred revenue (996 ) 5,718 Net cash provided by operating activities 140,223 172,993 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property and equipment (26,562 ) (29,397 ) Purchases of short-term investments (66,970 ) (81,824 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments 90,452 56,454 Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired (63,626 ) (11,491 ) Net cash used in investing activities (66,706 ) (66,258 ) Cash flows from financing activities(1): Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,610 2,523 Payment of cash dividends (32,587 ) (31,056 ) Repurchase of common stock (42,253 ) (38,123 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 150,000 - Payments on long-term debt (128,438 ) (10,313 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (3,000 ) - Settlement and merchant reserve activity 20,277 (15,144 ) Net cash used in financing activities (33,391 ) (92,113 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,954 ) 2,454 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,172 17,076 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 354,730 337,654 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 391,902 $ 354,730 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for- Interest $ 12,882 $ 13,681 Income taxes 36,690 22,431 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,635 $ 188,699 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 186,267 166,031 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 391,902 $ 354,730

Beginning with the second quarter of 2021, CSG reclassified certain cash flows related to settlement and merchant reserve assets and liabilities from cash flows from operating activities to cash flows from financing activities within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Charter $ 57,332 % 21 $ 54,121 % 21 Comcast. 54,861 % 20 54,845 % 21

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Charter $ 221,148 % 21 $ 209,400 % 21 Comcast 215,944 % 21 213,290 % 22

Revenue by Vertical

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Broadband/Cable/Satellite % 55 % 56 Telecommunications % 20 % 22 All other % 25 % 22 Total revenue % 100 % 100

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Broadband/Cable/Satellite % 57 % 58 Telecommunications % 19 % 19 All other % 24 % 23 Total revenue % 100 % 100

Revenue by Geography

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Americas % 83 % 84 Europe, Middle East and Africa % 13 % 12 Asia Pacific % 4 % 4 Total revenue % 100 % 100

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Americas % 85 % 86 Europe, Middle East and Africa % 11 % 10 Asia Pacific % 4 % 4 Total revenue % 100 % 100

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

Forecasting and budgeting;

Certain management compensation incentives; and

Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and

Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;

Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG's operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

Certain adjustments to CSG's non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and

Certain charges excluded from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG's cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Exclusions Adjusted Revenue Operating Income Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage EPS Transaction fees X — X — Restructuring and reorganization charges — X X X Executive transition costs — X X X Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — X X X Earn-out compensation — X X X Transaction-related costs — X X X Stock-based compensation — X X X Amortization of original issue discount ("OID") — — — X Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — — — X Gain (loss) on acquisitions or dispositions — — — X Unusual income tax matters — — — X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons:

Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, in conjunction with the delivery of service to customers under CSG's payment services contracts, to third-party payment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided under its payment services customer contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted against revenue; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present their revenue net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG's non-GAAP adjusted revenue provides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG's current revenue with historical and future periods, as well as with other payments companies.

Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/or significant changes to CSG's business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes in management structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamental reorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to a departure of a CSG executive officer under the terms of the related separation agreement. These types of costs are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation, and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of the CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

Stock-based compensation results from CSG's issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentive compensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the level of performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related to compensation included in CSG's results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG's business.

The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt at issuance to the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is then amortized to interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expense related to the amortization of the OID is a non-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash interest costs of CSG's convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debt service purposes.

Gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt are a result of the refinancing of CSG's credit agreement and/or repurchase of CSG's convertible notes. These activities are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these activities for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results with historical and future periods.

Gains or losses related to the acquisition or disposition of certain of CSG's business activities are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generally non-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of these items allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these activities for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results with historical and future periods.

Unusual items within CSG's quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things as income tax accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatment of certain items for book accounting and income tax purposes. Consideration of such items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, executive transition costs, gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, and gains and losses on acquisitions or dispositions, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliations of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP revenue $ 275,025 $ 260,487 $ 1,046,487 $ 990,533 Less: Transaction fees (17,377 ) (17,239 ) (66,722 ) (67,671 ) Non-GAAP adjusted revenue $ 257,648 $ 243,248 $ 979,765 $ 922,862

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating income $ 27,880 $ 23,675 $ 124,186 $ 105,556 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,841 1,051 4,870 5,328 Executive transition costs (1) 443 11,226 503 13,012 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,573 2,681 11,645 11,816 Earn-out compensation - - (2,521 ) - Transaction-related costs 313 (728 ) 1,450 (587 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 6,102 5,082 21,580 19,762 Non-GAAP operating income $ 40,152 $ 42,987 $ 161,713 $ 154,887 Non-GAAP adjusted revenue $ 257,648 $ 243,248 $ 979,765 $ 922,862 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage % 15.6 % 17.7 % 16.5 % 16.8

(1) Stock-based compensation included in the tables above and following excludes amounts that have been recorded in restructuring and reorganization charges and executive transition costs.

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amounts EPS (4) Amounts EPS (4) GAAP net income $ 17,249 $ 0.54 $ 13,265 $ 0.41 GAAP income tax provision (3) 6,846 6,423 GAAP income before income taxes 24,095 19,688 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,841 1,051 Executive transition costs (1). 443 11,226 Acquisition-related costs: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,573 2,681 Transaction-related costs 313 (728 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 6,102 5,082 Amortization of OID 671 762 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 37,038 39,762 Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) (10,650 ) (10,864 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 26,388 $ 0.83 $ 28,898 $ 0.90

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amounts EPS (4) Amounts EPS (4) GAAP net income $ 72,331 $ 2.26 $ 58,711 $ 1.82 GAAP income tax provision (3) 28,615 26,645 GAAP income before income taxes 100,946 85,356 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 4,870 5,328 Executive transition costs (1) 503 13,012 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,645 11,816 Earn-out compensation (2,521 ) - Transaction-related costs 1,450 (587 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 21,580 19,762 Amortization of OID 3,021 2,983 Loss on acquisition of controlling interest (2) 6,180 - Non-GAAP income before income taxes 147,674 137,670 Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) (40,522 ) (36,978 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 107,152 $ 3.35 $ 100,692 $ 3.12

(2) During the third quarter of 2021, CSG acquired a controlling interest in a mobile money fintech payment company that it previously held only an equity interest in. Upon acquisition of the controlling interest, CSG recognized a non-cash loss in other income (expense) related to the fair value remeasurement of the pre-existing equity investment.

(3) For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 the GAAP effective income tax rate was approximately 28% for both periods, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rate was approximately 29% and 27%, respectively. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 33% and 31%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rate was approximately 27% for both periods.

(4) The outstanding diluted shares for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 were 31.9 million and 32.0 million, respectively, and for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were 32.2 million and 32.3 million, respectively.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 17,249 $ 13,265 $ 72,331 $ 58,711 GAAP income tax provision 6,846 6,423 28,615 26,645 Interest expense (5) 3,708 3,606 14,569 15,500 Amortization of OID 671 762 3,021 2,983 Interest and investment income and other, net (7) (594 ) (381 ) 5,650 1,717 GAAP operating income 27,880 23,675 124,186 105,556 Restructuring and reorganization charges (1) 1,841 1,051 4,870 5,328 Executive transition costs (1) 443 11,226 503 13,012 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6) 3,573 2,681 11,645 11,816 Earn-out compensation - - (2,521 ) - Transaction-related costs 313 (728 ) 1,450 (587 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 6,102 5,082 21,580 19,762 Amortization of other intangible assets (6) 3,383 3,400 13,316 13,216 Amortization of customer contract costs (6) 6,247 4,432 21,218 17,190 Depreciation 6,231 5,910 24,835 22,926 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 56,013 $ 56,729 $ 221,082 $ 208,219 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenue % 21.7 % 23.3 % 22.6 % 22.6

(5) Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs as provided in Note 6 below.

(6) Amortization on the statement of cash flows is made up of the following items for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 3,573 $ 2,681 $ 11,645 $ 11,816 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,383 3,400 13,316 13,216 Amortization of customer contract costs 6,247 4,432 21,218 17,190 Amortization of deferred financing costs 449 436 1,787 1,725 Total amortization $ 13,652 $ 10,949 $ 47,966 $ 43,947

(7) Included in interest and investment income and other, net for the year ended December 31, 2021, is the $6.2 million loss on acquisition of controlling interest, discussed above.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities $ 51,914 $ 56,864 $ 140,223 $ 172,993 Purchases of software, property and equipment (4,031 ) (5,196 ) (26,562 ) (29,397 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 47,883 $ 51,668 $ 113,661 $ 143,596

Non-GAAP Financial Measures – 2022 Financial Guidance

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue:

The reconciliation of GAAP revenue to non-GAAP adjusted revenue, as included in CSG's 2022 full year preliminary financial outlook, is as follows:

2022 Guidance Range Low Range High Range GAAP revenue $ 1,070,000 $ 1,110,000 Less: Transaction fees (70,000 ) (77,000 ) Non-GAAP adjusted revenue $ 1,000,000 $ 1,033,000

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income, as included in CSG's 2022 full year financial guidance, is as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

2022 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Operating Income GAAP operating income $ 121,200 $ 131,800 Restructuring and reorganization charges 1,400 1,400 Executive transition costs 1,300 1,300 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,000 11,000 Stock-based compensation 30,100 30,100 Non-GAAP operating income $ 165,000 $ 175,600 Operating Margin Percentage Non-GAAP adjusted revenue $ 1,000,000 $ 1,033,000 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage % 16.5 % 17.0

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliation of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS as included in CSG's 2022 full year financial guidance is as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

2022 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Amounts EPS (9) Amounts EPS (9) GAAP net income $ 78,200 $ 2.44 $ 85,900 $ 2.68 GAAP income tax provision (8) 29,700 32,600 GAAP income before income taxes 107,900 118,500 Restructuring and reorganization charges 1,400 1,400 Executive transition costs 1,300 1,300 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,000 11,000 Stock-based compensation 30,100 30,100 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 151,700 162,300 Non-GAAP income tax provision (8) (41,600 ) (44,500 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 110,100 $ 3.44 $ 117,800 $ 3.68

(8) For 2022, the estimated effective income tax rate for GAAP and non-GAAP purposes is expected to be 27.5% and 27.4%, respectively.

(9) The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 32 million.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for CSG's 2022 full year financial guidance (in thousands, except percentages):

2022 Guidance Range Low Range High Range GAAP net income $ 78,200 $ 85,900 GAAP income tax provision (6) 29,700 32,600 Interest expense 13,500 13,500 Interest and investment income and other, net (200 ) (200 ) GAAP operating income 121,200 131,800 Restructuring and reorganization charges 1,400 1,400 Executive transition costs 1,300 1,300 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,000 11,000 Stock-based compensation. 30,100 30,100 Amortization of other intangible assets 9,900 9,900 Amortization of client contract costs 19,200 19,200 Depreciation 31,100 31,100 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 225,200 $ 235,800 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenue % 22.5 % 22.8

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities is provided below for the indicated period (in thousands):

2022 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Cash flows from operating activities $ 150,000 $ 170,000 Purchases of software, property and equipment (35,000 ) (45,000 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 115,000 $ 125,000

