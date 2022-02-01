Oregon Winery Panther Creek Cellars and Third Leaf Wines Announce National Sales and Marketing Partnership

Woodinville, WA

Panther Creek Cellars, an iconic Willamette Valley Oregon Pinot Noir producer, and Third Leaf Wines, a San Francisco-based sales and marketing company focused on wine and spirits, hospitality and luxury brands, have announced a partnership.

"Since legendary winemaker Ken Wright founded Panther Creek in 1986, we've been recognized for our distinctive age-worthy artisanal wines and have developed a devoted following and reputation," commented Sarah Pearson, Panther Creek Cellars' CEO. "The brand is poised for national growth. The team at Third Leaf is the perfect fit to support our marketing goals as well as our aim to build our national distribution and sales. "We are so excited to partner with Panther Creek. As our focus is on great brands, especially those that have pioneered fine wine over the years, adding such a distinctive and iconic brand from Oregon is a great addition to our portfolio" commented Bob Guinn, Vice President of Sales of Third Leaf Wines.

Sam Bronfman, Managing Partner of Bacchus Capital, Panther Creek's parent company, added, "Third Leaf understands the quality and prestige of the brand and the work required to build a solid national distribution network. We're looking forward to our collaboration."





About Third Leaf Wines

Third Leaf Wines is an owner, importer and sales and marketing company for a diverse portfolio of boutique wines and sake. Third Leaf Wines focuses on partners and growers that are passionate about wine and the products they produce. The portfolio is spread out geographically to concentrate on up-and-coming varietals and wine regions that deliver high-quality product at an affordable price. Specializing in route to market execution and to the needs of our partners, distributors, retailers, restauranteurs and the sommelier community alike the portfolio will strive to be dynamic, exciting and relevant to market and to the wants and needs of our customers and consumers.

Third Leaf Wines is located at 155 Sansome Street, Suite 610, San Francisco, CA 94104

415.830.3870 or info@thirdleafwines.com

About Panther Creek Cellars

Panther Creek Cellars is an Oregon winery that sources grapes from vineyards in the heart of the Willamette Valley and operates a tasting room in Woodinville, WA. Panther Creek has been producing signature Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay wines since 1986. Founded by the renowned winemaker Ken Wright, Panther Creek has been recognized for its signature blends as well as single vineyard designate wines. The winery has been credited by Robert Parker as "producing some of Oregon's most concentrated and age worthy wines." From 2013 onward, the Panther Creek wines have been made by the acclaimed Tony Rynders. Panther's management team consists of CEO, Sarah Pearson; COO, Kari Mahe and Director of Sales, Michelle Bolliger. Panther Creek is a portfolio company of Bacchus Capital Management, an investment firm providing strategic capital and making equity investments in United States wineries and wine businesses.

For more information, visit www.panthercreekcellars.com

Contact Details

Third Leaf

Bob Guinn

+1 909-996-1846

bguinn@thirdleafwines.com

PANTHER CREEK CELLARS

Leslie Glassman

+1 212-767-9800

leslie@panthercreekcellars.com

