Move Beyond Trauma and Chronic Pain with the Mind-Body Connection

Chronic pain takes an immense physical toll on the body, affecting all aspects of daily life. The symptoms, when coupled with the uncertainties of misdiagnoses and ineffective treatments, create a world of fear and anguish. In My Pain-Body Solution: A Journey to the Other Side of Suffering (River Grove Books), Michael J. Murray chronicles his difficult battle to conquer undiagnosed pain.

Murray confides his emotional torment and near collapse as numerous doctors—most of whom don't actually take the time to truly listen to their desperate patient—promise relief but only deliver ineffective treatments, contradicting diagnoses, and often dispassionate care. In the end, Murray's chance discovery in a book on back pain leads to a dawning awareness of the emotional root of his near-constant agony.

Interspersed with spirited vignettes that reflect on the beauty of nature and Murray's love of the outdoorsman's life, the book follows Murray as he digs deeper into the medical and therapeutic disciplines connecting the mind and body. In an accessible and engaging layman's voice, Murray uncovers and explains how seemingly benign experiences from his past manifest as physical and emotional pains in his present.

"If you are suffering from pain and looking for answers, Mike Murray's book, My Pain-Body Solution, is a must read," says Brendan Carney of Acupuncture North. "We are lacking patient-centered stories about pain that offer valuable information. This book is both an excellent resource on the current state of mind-body medicine and a trail map for those suffering from unexplained chronic pain."

Murray's recounting of his journey is honest and vulnerable, and anyone who is suffering from chronic physical or emotional pain or knows someone on this difficult path will appreciate his insights on

the deep connection between mind and body;

the inspiring, innovative methods that can cure physical and emotional pain; and

how to heal our inner selves to heal physical pain.

"I wrote this book while I was in extreme pain, both physically and, as it turned out, emotionally," Murray said. "I've learned many lessons along the way. It is my hope that you will be inspired by the teachings I have received. My wish is that this impacts you and those around you in a positive way."

"Michael J. Murray points you toward understanding pain, its personal message, and its ultimate relief," said Tina Welling, author of Writing Wild: Forming a Creative Partnership with Nature. "Murray's story is riveting, and it's your story as well. His persistence in tracking down the truth and the inspiring self-awareness that resulted will set you on your own path to a new relationship with your body. My Pain-Body Solution is an enjoyable read while serving as a guide to living more fully."

This eye-opening memoir is an excellent guide for anyone who wants to truly feel better and enjoy a heightened sense of well-being. Pick up your copy of My Pain-Body Solution today and keep up with Michael Murray's latest endeavors by visiting mypainbodysolution.com.





About the Author

Michael James Murray was born and grew up in Sudbury, MA. After graduating college in 1988, he spent the following year living as a ski bum in Aspen, Colorado. Upon returning from the Rockies, he moved to New Hampshire. In 2007, at the age of forty-three, he retired after he and his two business partners built and sold a successful financial services business.

He lives in North Hampton, New Hampshire, is married, and has three grown children. He is an avid outdoorsman and loves to backcountry ski, fly-fish, hike, cycle, and surf. He has a second home in Wilson, Wyoming at the base of the Tetons where he resides part of the year, pursuing his passions.

My Pain-Body Solution is Michael Murray's first book.

More about Greenleaf Book Group

Greenleaf Book Group is an independent publisher and distributor located in Austin, Texas, dedicated to empowering authors. Greenleaf's hybrid publishing model is uniquely positioned to offer the benefits of both traditional publishing and self-publishing. To learn more about Greenleaf, visit www.greenleafbookgroup.com.

