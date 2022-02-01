EBY - the Authority in Seamless Underwear - Welcomes Rosario Dawson As Latest Investor

And launches their ‘Feels Like This' Campaign, featuring new Seamless Cotton Collection

New York, NY

--News Direct--





Women's empowerment & tech apparel company EBY welcomes actress & entrepreneur Rosario Dawson as the brand's latest investor. In September, EBY announced that they raised $6M in Series A funding, led by Dallas based investment firm Colt Ventures . The brand is pleased to complete their Series A financing with Dawson, joining past investors like venture capitalist firm Azure Capital (which boasts a portfolio that comprises of Native Deodorants, Bouqs and Sleep 8), Robert DiRomualdo (Chairman of Ulta Beauty), Ken Goldman (former CFO of Yahoo), Duncan Neiderauer (former CEO of the New York Stock Exchange) and Venus Williams.

An entrepreneur herself, Rosario Dawson's commitment to EBY is not her first venture into the lifestyle space - she is also the Co-Founder of female-artisan-produced, CFDA + Lexus Fashion* Initiative-winning fashion brand Studio189 . EBY Co-Founder Renata M. Black and Dawson have been friends for years, establishing a resilient bond over their life-long unwavering dedication to the empowerment of women, and being fellow co-owners of Latinx founded businesses. EBY and Studio 189 have also partnered in the past in a product capacity - collaborating on a limited-edition release of special Studio 189 prints on EBY's signature seamless undies.

"I've long admired Renata's strength as an innovative leader and very much believe in her mission of empowering women through microfinance. I'm excited to now be a part of this brand's incredible growth and help Renata's vision come to life."- Rosario Dawson.

EBY is utilizing the funding to introduce innovative products and adding real value at every touch point of the customer journey - continuing to honor the brand's foundational mission of the empowerment of women through microfinance, small loans that enable an underprivileged woman to start or grow her own business. In turn, the woman becomes self-sufficient, breaking the cycle of poverty for herself and her children. By the end of 2022, EBY will have empowered 40,000 women and children out of poverty and into impact with close to 2 million dollars in microfinance funding. EBY repositions underwear as a tool for empowerment rather than one of seduction - as represented in their latest marketing campaign, ‘Feels Like This.' The ‘Feels Like This' Campaign is a post-pandemic social movement to ‘stop the scroll' with a breath of emotion. ‘Feels Like This' presents the sentiment people are scrolling for - encouraging them to embrace their ‘naked'emotions, enabling themselves to be ‘intimate' again.

The campaign features EBY's innovative new Invisible Cotton 2.0 Collection - the first ever truly seamless cotton underwear that's unlike any underwear on the market. The collection features cotton panties & bralettes that utilize EBY's uniquely applied, no-slip-grip flocking technology. An upgraded fabric category for the brand, EBY spent the last year finding, testing and developing the best cotton blend fabric that they could apply their signature flocking to, in order to re-launch truly Invisible Cotton - an almost impossible feat for the fabric. EBY cotton seamless undies have a clean finish edge with no elastic, allowing for a seamless finish with no digging and no panty lines. The unique cotton-blend stretches with the wearer and never loses its shape. In addition to the Seamless Cotton Collection, EBY is launching additional premium collections, a period underwear, and a mesh collection throughout the rest of next year.

"Throughout the years, Rosario and I have been in lock-step with our relentless and unapologetic pursuit of leaving this world better because we were here. What is so special about now, is that our paths have crossed - making us that much stronger and that much more unstoppable. I have had the fortune of calling her a friend, and have witnessed first-hand that she is a ride or die kind of lady. From the roles she plays, to the epic mother and entrepreneur she has become, everything she does has a transformative impact. With EBY it is no different. I am beyond thrilled to have her on side." - Renata M. Black, Co-Founder

Prices for the Seamless Cotton Collection range from $15-$45

For more information on EBY, please visit https://shop.join-eby.com .

Co-founded by entrepreneur Renata M. Black in 2018, EBY is the ‘authority in seamless underwear' - utilizing uniquely applied, no-slip-grip flocking technology to their seamless panties and bralettes. Body-inclusive EBY offers seamless underwear in sizes XS-4XL, servicing over 100 million plus-size customers who cannot shop at some of the largest retail stores in the U.S. EBY's membership program also offers consumers an underwear subscription box with exclusive product and members-only pricing. The direct-to-consumer company's core mission is female empowerment - not only through their offerings to their loyal subscribers and shoppers, but also by supporting women in poverty through the power of microfinance. 10% of proceeds from EBY underwear sales go to the Seven Bar Foundation to empower women through microfinance: small business loans to women in poverty that lead to incredible outcomes. By the end 2021, EBY will have impacted over 15,000 women and children out of poverty into business.

Contact Details

OGAKI

Amber Cardullo

acardullo@ogakidigital.com

Company Website

https://shop.join-eby.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/eby-the-authority-in-seamless-underwear-welcomes-rosario-dawson-as-latest-investor-947964651

2022 News Direct Corp.