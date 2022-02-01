ODDSIUM SET TO LAUNCH INNOVATIVE AGGREGATOR APP IN FIRST QUARTER FOR SIMPLIFIED AND SMARTER SPORTS BETTING

First-quarter launch follows closing of strategic round of funding from Chicken Ranch Tribe in California

Oddsium, an all-in-one mobile app, aggregating odds alongside instant bet placement with bookmakers, today announced it will launch in the first quarter of 2022 in New Jersey. The company has also finalized a significant investment from the Chicken Ranch Tribe of the Me-Wuk Indians in California.

Oddsium will launch in the coming weeks in New Jersey, with plans to expand into Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado in 2022.

"We are very happy to enter the U.S. market, and see huge potential for growth – especially as more and more states regulate mobile sports betting," said Krister Malm, Founder of Oddsium.

Oddsium believes that at its core, sports betting should be simple and fun. The growth of the U.S. market in the past three years has led to a complicated array of logins and accounts for many advanced bettors. Using proprietary technology, Oddsium houses everything bettors need in one easy-to-use app, so they can spend more time enjoying the betting experience.

"Sports bettors deserve a convenient experience when placing bets with multiple sportsbooks. Oddsium delivers that convenience, personalized through advanced machine learning for each bettor," said Todd Kobrin, CEO of Oddsium USA. "We are looking forward to using this funding to launch our app in four key markets in 2022."

Using one login, Oddsium users can easily find games, access fast live scores, place bets with multiple sportsbooks, and view an overview of their bets and outcomes, all without leaving the app. Its innovative technology and simplified interface creates an efficient and thorough experience for the inexperienced as well as mature sports bettors.

"Oddsium's technology is changing the way bettors operate," said Chairman Lloyd Mathiesen from the Chicken Ranch Tribe. "As the market matures, it's important to continue attracting both low- and high-level sports bettors with positive experiences. Oddsium has done just that in an intuitive app with everything you need before, during and after placing a bet."

ABOUT ODDSIUM

Oddsium is an all-in-one app for sports betting that makes your experience simpler and faster, with one log-in to all betting operators through one unified interface. Oddsium offers live scores, live streaming, sports stats and tables, direct betting on odds with numerous betting operators as well as a clear overview of all your bet outcomes.

