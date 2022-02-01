Green Lantern Solar Names Geoff Sparrow as Vice President of Development to Propel Expanding Solar Portfolio

Waterbury, VT

Geoff Sparrow, P.E. was recently appointed Vice President of Development for Green Lantern Solar, a rapidly expanding leader in renewable energy development and financing focused on turn-key commercial-scale solar PV and energy storage systems. Sparrow was previously Director of Development for the company.

In his new role, Sparrow will oversee the identification of viable projects and coordinate efforts to successfully move them to completion as Green Lantern Solar continues to pursue solar project development, financing and operations and management opportunities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

With more than 100 solar and solar+storage projects completed, the Vermont-based Green Lantern Solar specializes in commercial-scale solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Its development expertise includes partnering with landowners to develop low-value sites such as brownfields and landfills for renewable technology.

"As VP of Development, I have the honor and privilege of leading and growing Green Lantern Solar's development team. Our legal, underwriting, diligence and development team members are among the best in the industry," said Sparrow. "This is a team of exceptionally talented and smart people, and everyone knows what it takes to bring quality projects to fruition."

"Sparrow's contribution to our growing team began the day he came on board, and he has more than demonstrated his leadership and expertise since that time," said Scott Buckley, President of Green Lantern Solar. "As VP, Sparrow will leverage his considerable expertise to expand the Green Lantern strategy as we continue our growth in renewable energy markets across Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts."

Sparrow began his career in renewables in 2005 and has broad experience developing and executing commercial, residential and utility-scale solar projects in New England. Prior to Green Lantern Solar, Sparrow served as a member of the senior leadership team at Revision Energy.

He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire.

Green Lantern Solar has made several recent moves to strengthen its leadership team to support their growth, most recently elevating Scott Buckley to President.

About Green Lantern Solar

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management. For more information, https://www.greenlanternsolar.com/ , on LinkedIn and @GrnLntrnSolar on Twitter .

