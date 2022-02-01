Peninsula Fiber Network Adds Jaime Seling to Next Generation 911 Team

Lansing, MI

Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications and Next Generation 911 services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announced the addition of Jaime Seling to its team.

Seling is a 20-year veteran with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department where she was a Dispatch Specialist, Shift Leader, and Quality Assurance Supervisor. In 2016 she was appointed to the State of Michigan 911 Emerging Technology Subcommittee. A graduate of Rochester University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, she is intimately familiar with NG911 call center operations.

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, stated, "PFN is growing rapidly, and we are fortunate to hire Jaime. Her experience at Oakland County is invaluable as it is one of the busiest counties in Michigan for 911 calls. She will work with our Next Generation 911 team where her previous work experience and skills will be utilized in her new role."

Jaime Seling

