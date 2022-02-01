Volatus Aerospace to Acquire MVT Geo-Solutions Inc., a Quebec-based Geomatics Service Company

MVT expertise in LiDAR, custom cameras, sensors, and innovative surveying and geomatic methods enhances Volatus' Drone Services Offering

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL) ("Volatus") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MVT Geo-Solutions Inc. ("MVT"), a Quebec, Canada-based leader in geomatics innovations.

MVT's team of geomatics scientists, engineers, and other professionals combine the technologies and knowledge necessary for the acquisition and processing of various types of data used to study Earth, its phenomena and its resources. Services include data collection, processing, and analysis to a variety of industries including civil engineering, transport, hydrography, natural resource management, forestry, and public safety. MVT had unaudited revenues of C$1.4M in 2021 including geomatics services, equipment sales and training with a net profit margin of 12%.





Key Highlights of the Transaction:

Expands Volatus footprint in Quebec, one of the largest markets in Canada

Increased expertise in geomatics

Scalable relationships with some of Canada's largest companies

Established agreements with key equipment manufacturers can be scaled across the Volatus network

"Volatus has long seen MVT as the leader in geomatics and drone services in the Quebec market. Adding their capabilities and regional market presence is an important step for Volatus and consistent with our mission to lead consolidation in the markets we serve," stated Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus. "Under the continued leadership of its CEO Maude Pelletier, our objective is for MVT to propagate its expertise across Volatus and leverage our scale to expand existing customer relationships from regional to national and international."

"Since its beginning in 2016, MVT has built strong relationships by delivering innovative geomatics services throughout Quebec and Eastern Canada," said Maude Pelletier. "Joining Volatus provides the resources, scale and market presence to help accelerate MVT's growth and contribute to the overall capabilities of Volatus ."

The total consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of 100% of MVT shares is $1,200,000 CAD, which will consist of: (i) $850,000 CAD paid in cash; and (ii) the balance in common shares of Volatus having a value of $350,000 CAD, calculated based on the last closing price of the Volatus common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange prior to the closing of the acquisition.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate growth through MVT's leverage of the Volatus sales and marketing resources, North American pilot network, and Volatus' strengths in agriculture, façade inspections, and cargo solutions. Volatus intends to leverage MVT's geomatics capabilities, and technical strengths, particularly with respect to LiDAR, throughout its existing operations.

This transaction is subject to a number of customary conditions including TSX Venture Exchange approval and due diligence. The scheduled closing date is February 28th.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Volatus Aviation, Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding (i) the expectation that the acquisition described will close; (ii) the anticipated benefits to Volatus and its stakeholders from the acquisition; (iii) the effects of the acquisition on the business of Volatus and MVT and (iv) the business plans and expectations of the Corporation. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. For instance, conditions to the closing of the proposed acquisition may not be satisfied and closing may not occur within the anticipated time frame, if at all and anticipated benefits to the acquisition may not materialize. Readers are referred to the risk factors associated with Volatus' business described in Volatus' management information circular dated November 14, 2021, and filed on www.SEDAR.com on November 16, 2021. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

